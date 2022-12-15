Fortnite: Is the Bassassin Quest Pack Worth It?

Every now and again, item packs like the Bassassin Quest Pack enter the Fortnite Item Shop. The best packs, like the new Metalcore Mina Pack, include a way to get V-Bucks and some great skins and cosmetics. If you are wondering if the new Fortnite Bassassin Quest Pack is worth it, you’ve come to the right place.

Is the Bassassin Quest Pack Worth It?

There are a lot of good ways to spend your hard earned or purchased V-Bucks in Fortnite. You could buy the new MrBeast skins instead of this pack. To determine if the Bassassin Quest Pack is worth it, we first need to know how much it costs and what the pack includes.

The Bassassin Quest Pack costs $7.99 USD. You can’t use V-Bucks to buy this pack, only real money. Considering that spending $7.99 USD earns you 1,000 V-Bucks already, the Bassassin Quest Pack is worth it in that you’ll inevitably earn your money’s worth back in V-Bucks by completing the quests that come with the pack.

The Bassassin Quest Pack includes specific quests that, as they get completed, will grant you up to 1,000 V-Bucks. If you do this before the season ends, you’ll easily earn the 1,000 V-Bucks which is a fair transaction. On top of that, the Bassassin Quest Pack will immediately get you the Contract Giller Outfit which comes with or without the black shades and the Dorsal Destroyer Back Bling.

Though whether or not the Bassassin Quest Pack is worth it is a subjective question, to us this pack is definitely worth it. By spending $7.99 USD, you’ll make the same amount of money back in V-Bucks as well as getting a reall cool skin and Back Bling. If you like the skin and Back Bling, then definitely consider getting the Bassassin Quest Pack.

Whether or not the Bassassin Quest Pack is worth it comes down to personal taste. Financially, if you’re going to get V-Bucks by spending $7.99 USD anyway, you might as well get the Bassassin Quest Pack. Either way, you can get free skins and cosmetics by opening presents during Winterfest 2022, so don’t miss out on that.

