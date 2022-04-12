Fortnite Jetpack Locations: How to Get a Jetpack in Chapter 3 Season 2

With the addition of vehicles in Fortnite, the ability to get a Jet Pack was bound to happen sooner than later. All great games are made even better with the addition of a jetpack, so why not add it to one of the most popular video games of all time? This way, you’ll be able to zip around the world in style and eliminate enemies from hard-to-reach places.

However, where do you get your hands on a Jet Pack in Fortnite? Follow along with our guide and we’ll teach you where to find one, and how to put it to the best use! Let’s dive off of the battle bus and drop in on our guide.

Fortnite – Jet Pack Location

If you’re looking to start your match off on the right foot, you’ll be able to get your hands on a jetpack right off of the bat or find enough for you and your whole squad. You’ll just need to make sure that other people aren’t getting to them first, as they are in a pretty centralized location.

You’ll find the new and improved Jet Packs inside of the IO Blimps that are scattered around the map. As soon as you drop off the Battle Bus, you’ll be able to drop directly onto the Blimps and go inside. Unless you are planning on getting in and out quickly, make sure that you bring a few weapons with you, as there are a lot of guards inside. Once you enter the doors, you’ll just want to look to the left or right, and see if there is a jetpack there. Since each of the Blimps have 4 doors to enter, there should be at least 4 Jet Packs awaiting you inside.

Once you get your hands on the Jet Pack, you’ll be able to dive off and get into the action. While Jet Packs have been in Fortnite before, there is one key difference this time around, and that’s in the fact that you’ll be able to aim down the sights while you’re flying around, something that you couldn’t do before. This means, that if you have a steady enough hand, you’ll be able to pull some crazy stunts and nail headshots while flying around.

However, you won’t be able to fly forever, as there is a gauge on the back of the Jet Pack that shows how long you have before you’ll begin to fall, so make sure that you are keeping an eye on that at all times!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.