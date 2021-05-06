Fortnite Guardian Tower Locations: How to Use Launcher from Guardian Towers

The latest set of Fortnite challenges has arrived, and one of the new weekly challenges requires you to use the launcher from Guardian Towers. Guardian Towers are the mysterious spires that have popped up surrounding the actual Spire in the center of the map, and they have launch pads that can send you flying at the top of them. These launch pads already get a lot of use from Fortnite players, but this new challenge is sure to make these locations much more packed than normal. Here’s how to use the launcher from Guardian Towers in Fortnite.

How to Use Launcher from Guardian Towers in Fortnite

There are six Guardian Towers in Fortnite, and each of their locations is marked on the map below. Each Guardian Tower has a launcher at the top of it, and you need to use these launchers to complete this challenge.

Once you arrive at a Guardian Tower, simply climb to the top of it and use the launcher to propel yourself across the map. Repeat this process three times and you’ll complete this challenge. It’s a really simple task, but many people will be dropping at the Guardian Towers now that this challenge is available. There’s a good chance someone will attack you while you’re climbing the towers, so be prepared for a fight. Once you manage to use three launchers, however, you’ll earn 24,000 XP for the Season 6 Battle Pass.

There’s only a month left in Fortnite Season 6, so you should take care of any challenges you’ve put off until now. There are a ton of new challenges to complete this week, like finding research books at Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park or dancing in the Durrr Burger kitchen. If you’re still catching up on Season 6 challenges, however, check out our guides on how to get the Neymar Jr. skin or where to find safes.

