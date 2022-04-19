Fortnite Thermal Weapon Locations: Where to Find Thermal Weapons for Prowler Quest

There's an easy way to complete this Prowler quest.

April 19th, 2022 by Diego Perez

Fortnite-Prowler-Quests

The Prowler quests are now live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and one challenge requires players to get headshots with a thermal weapon. That sounds simple on paper, but it can be quite hard to find a weapon with a thermal scope since most of Fortnite’s arsenal is comprised of shotguns and SMGs. Still, there’s an easy way to get a guaranteed thermal weapon early in a match if you don’t want to take your chances with chests and floor loot. Here’s where you can find a thermal weapon in Fortnite for the Prowler quest.

Where to Find Thermal Weapons in Fortnite

The only thermal weapon available right now in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle. This is a semi-automatic weapon with a long-range sight that can be found in chests or as floor loot all over the map. It’s not an uncommon weapon, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one during a match.

However, there are bosses on the island that are guaranteed to drop a Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle when defeated. If you go to an area with a red name (Coney Crossroads this week), you’ll be able to take part in a 3 stage battle against IO troops. After defeating the final boss on stage 3, he will drop an Epic Scoped Thermal Assault Rifle that you can use for this quest.

You can also find the Mythic version of the weapon, Huntmaster Saber’s Thermal Rifle, by defeating him. Saber is a much more difficult boss though, so it’s not worth it to take him down just for this quest. If you want a good ranged weapon to help you win the match though, then Huntmaster Saber’s Thermal Rifle is a great pick. He can be found on the IO Airship above Coney Crossroads this week.

Once you acquire a thermal weapon, all you have to do is get 3 headshots with it to complete this quest. You’ll receive the Mark of the Prowler wrap as a reward once you do so. There are plenty of other Prowler quests to work on after you finish this one, and the new week 5 Resistance quests are live as well.

See also
Fortnite Hidden O - Search Hidden O in Open Water Loading Screen

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 IO Airships
Fortnite: How to Mark Weapons of Different Rarities to Show Loopers
Fortnite
Fortnite: Where to Plant Wiretaps to Monitor IO Communications
Fortnite Prowler
Fortnite Prowler Quests Guide: How to Unlock the Prowler Skin
Swing Under an Arch Fortnite
Fortnite: Where to Set Up a Direct Relay With the Paradigm Near Sanctuary
Trending on AOTF
An illustration for Crystalline Conflict found on the FFXIV official Twitter Account
Final Fantasy XIV’s Crystalline Conflict PVP Mode is Solo Only, and Players Aren’t Happy
NVIDIA GeForce Now Leaks
Every Unannounced Game Remaining From the NVIDIA GeForce Now Leak
FFXIV
FFXIV Players Have Already Created Hilarious Adventure Plates in Patch 6.1
best teams for Pokemon GO Battle Day 2022
Pokemon GO: Best Team for Beginner’s Paradise GO Battle Day