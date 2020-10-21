Fortnite Update 14.40 Patch Notes

Update 14.40 for Fortnite has finally been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Fortnitemares has finally begun, bringing Midas and his reawakened henchmen back to the island. New modes, weapons, items, and gear have been added to the game, so there’s plenty to do while the event is live for the next two weeks. You can complete challenges to earn some items for free, but the really cool stuff, like the upcoming Ghostbusters skins, will cost you some V-Bucks.

Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 14.40.

Fortnite 14.40 Patch Notes

Ghostly New Gameplay Added Fortnitemares Solos, Duos, and Squads Return as a Shadow after being defeated in this mode

New Challenges Decorated the island Added new Fortnitemares challenges Added Fortnitemares rewards Earn a Back Bling, Pickaxe, XP, and more through challenges

Loot Pool Changes Vaulted the Charge Shotgun Ghoulish Weapons return Added Fiend Hunter Crossbow Added Pumpkin Rocket Launcher Added Witch Brooms New Superpowers available in battle royale Added She-Hulk’s fists

Afterlife Party Visit the Party Royale Main Stage on October 31 to see a performance from J Balvin Attend the Afterlife Party to unlock an exclusive style for the Party Trooper



Vengeance is a dish best… served… GOLD!#Fortnitemares is back! Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself. Read more: https://t.co/UvPTCmwmnJ pic.twitter.com/oNsnmHAfCI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 21, 2020

On PS4, the update weighs in at around 2.9 GB. PC players will have to download an abnormally large file for this update, but this patch thankfully reduces the game’s total install size. While it was nearly 90GB prior to this patch, the Fortnite PC install size has been reduced to roughly 25 GB. PC players will have tons of extra space on their hard drives after downloading this update. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Fortnite site.