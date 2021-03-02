Fortnite Update 3.07 Patch Notes (v15.50)

Update 3.07 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update removes the Hand Cannon from the loot pool, while another old weapon comes to take its place. Minor issues have been fixed with Cars, Snowy Floppers, and other items as well. Team Rumble Unvaulted returns for now, and other LTMs are on the way. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 3.07.
Fortnite Update 3.07 Patch Notes
- The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns.
- New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support!
- Addressed Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue
- Addressed an issue where Snowy Floppers did not grant Shield or Icy Feet
- Addressed an issue where Cars would not always deal damage on impact
- Addressed an issue where Total Bars would appear as 0 when loading into a match with high latency
- Rift Fish and Jellyfish re-enabled
- New Portal added (Portal_SmallFry)
- Team Rumble Unvaulted
- LTM Classic Loot added
- LTM Floor Is Lava Disarmed added
- LTM Bodyguard added
- New Zero point sounds added
- An XL flat island of grid squares with beta access to the new, experimental thermometer
- New Mesh for the ZeroPoint
- Egg Launcher re-added
- New cues added for teleporting NPC effects
This update fixes a few issues and adds a new weapon, but there are other interesting changes to the map in this patch. Season Five is nearly over, so preparations for the finale and Season Six are already starting. The Zero Point has a new appearance and new animations that suggest it’s becoming more unstable. Hanging out in the desert in the center of the map could have strange effects, so keep an eye out for any peculiar occurrences.
Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Fortnite Status Twitter page.