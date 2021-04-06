Update 3.12 has arrived for Fortnite and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Fortnite had its biggest update in awhile back in mid-March surrounding the Zero Crisis event that had been talked about for awhile. With a game as big as Fortnite though, there are plenty of issues that are bound to pop up that need fixing, which is why the game receives plenty of maintenance patches. The latest of these came today for PlayStation platforms as well as others, with one of the fixes previously being in a PC only patch. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 3.12.

Fortnite Update 3.12 Patch Notes

We’ve released a maintenance patch earlier today on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Android. On PlayStation, Xbox, and Android, this patch addresses the Arena playlist availability/queuing issues. We’ll keep everyone updated when the fix is released on Nintendo Switch.

This patch also addresses the “Not enough party members. Disabled in 15 minutes” message preventing players from queuing. On PC, this was addressed in April 5’s PC maintenance patch.

On Nintendo Switch and Android, this patch addresses the issue with Bundle Packs not appearing for players in the Item Shop/Samsung Store.

As you can see above, Epic Games did not release a long rundown of patch notes with a ton of different fixes. Instead, they had a little server downtime earlier to push a maintenance patch and gave more details about it through their Twitter page. This latest one addresses some playlist availability and queueing issues, though the fix isn’t quite available on Nintendo Switch. The not enough party members glitch is also fixed here, though it was previously fixed on PC recently.

Fortnite is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Fortnite Status Twitter page.