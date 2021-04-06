Game Guides

Fortnite Update 3.12 Patch Notes

Coming to all platforms.

April 6th, 2021 by Dean James

Fortnite-Update-3.12-Patch-Notes

Update 3.12 has arrived for Fortnite and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Fortnite had its biggest update in awhile back in mid-March surrounding the Zero Crisis event that had been talked about for awhile. With a game as big as Fortnite though, there are plenty of issues that are bound to pop up that need fixing, which is why the game receives plenty of maintenance patches. The latest of these came today for PlayStation platforms as well as others, with one of the fixes previously being in a PC only patch. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 3.12.

Fortnite Update 3.12 Patch Notes

  • We’ve released a maintenance patch earlier today on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Android. On PlayStation, Xbox, and Android, this patch addresses the Arena playlist availability/queuing issues. We’ll keep everyone updated when the fix is released on Nintendo Switch.
  • This patch also addresses the “Not enough party members. Disabled in 15 minutes” message preventing players from queuing. On PC, this was addressed in April 5’s PC maintenance patch.
  • On Nintendo Switch and Android, this patch addresses the issue with Bundle Packs not appearing for players in the Item Shop/Samsung Store.

As you can see above, Epic Games did not release a long rundown of patch notes with a ton of different fixes. Instead, they had a little server downtime earlier to push a maintenance patch and gave more details about it through their Twitter page. This latest one addresses some playlist availability and queueing issues, though the fix isn’t quite available on Nintendo Switch. The not enough party members glitch is also fixed here, though it was previously fixed on PC recently.

Fortnite is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Fortnite Status Twitter page.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (April 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (April 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy