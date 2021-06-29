Update 3.22 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It looks like a new maintenance patch has arrived for all console versions of Fortnite today. Maintenance for the game should have finished already so you should see this update getting installed right now.

Only the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of the game have received this update. It does not look like a new update is available for PC, Switch or Android devices.

If you are playing the game on PS4, it’s update version 3.22 with the PS5 number being 01.000.033. The patch size is around 470 MB on PS4 and 493 MB on PS5. Bear in mind the update size may be different on Xbox platforms.

Anyway, it appears this update isn’t very large as it’s a maintenance patch. You can read the full details below from the game’s Twitter page.

Fortnite Update 3.22 Patch Notes

“We have released a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This patch fixes the issue that prevented some Crew Members to proceed past the Battle Pass “Claim” screen“.

We’ll try and update this post as soon as we can if more info is revealed about the patch. Fortnite is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android devices.