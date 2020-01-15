Fortnite – What’s In The Daily Item Shop Today?

Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode may not have been the original main way to play Fortnite, but it quickly grew to be the phenomenon that it is today. Still one of the most popular games on the planet, gamers are continuing to play day after day. The game of Fortnite is ever changing, whether it’s the map itself being updated for holidays or the items available in games like the more recent Star Wars event that added lightsabers to the game. There is one thing though that changes every single day and that is the Daily Item Shop.

What’s In The Daily Item Shop Today? – 1/14/20

Fortnite’s Daily Item Shop updates every day as it sounds, bringing new items for you to purchase with your V-Bucks. Sometimes these are items that happen to rotate back into the mix for the day, while others are being shown off for the first time for that one day.

The Item Shop is split into two separate categories, Featured and Daily, both of which we will be featuring and updating here. The following are the items available as the Featured and Daily items in Fortnite for January 14, 2020:

Featured Items

Oppressor (Legendary Skin) – 2,000

Overtaker (Epic Skin) – 1,500

Whiteout (Epic Skin) – 1,500

Flapjackie (Epic Skin) – 1,500

Growler (Epic Skin) – 1,500

Angled Fire (Rare Wrap) – 500

White Squall (Epic Glider) – 1,200

Cyclone (Epic Glider) – 1,200

Poofy Parasail (Rare Glider) – 800

Plasmatic Edge (Rare Harvesting Tool) – 800

Jackspammer (Common Harvesting Tool) – 500

Daily Items

Rapscallion (Epic Skin) – 1,500

Toxic Tagger (Rare Skin) – 1,200

Squared (Rare Wrap) – 500

Windmill Floss (Rare Emote) – 500

Lazy Shuffle (Rare Emote) – 500

Criss Cross (Rare Emote) – 500