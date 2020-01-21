Fortnite – What’s In The Item Shop? – January 20-26

Last week was the beginning of the new Icon Series with Fortnite with the introduction of items based on Ninja and Pokimane. A new week has started though and with that are many new items already added for the first day. We have gathered a list of all of the Featured and Daily Items for each day of the week, with us adding more as the week goes on.

The week starts off with some new items and others that are parts of sets, so make sure to grab whichever you would like and be ready for the release of even more as the week goes on. Just make sure you have enough V-Bucks to purchase the items you would like, as they are necessary to get any of them. Considering they are available for a limited time and you don’t know when they could be brought back, don’t miss out on the ones you really like.

What’s In The Item Shop? – 1/20/20

Featured Items

Cuddle Team Leader (Legendary Skin) – 2,000

Hush (Rare Skin) – 1,200

*Jellie (Rare Skin) – 1,200

Cuddly Cruiser (Rare Glider) – 800

Cuddle Paw (Rare Harvesting Tool) – 800

Scampi (Rare Harvesting Tool) – 800

Silent Strike (Common Harvesting Tool) – 500

Cuddle Camo (Common Wrap) – 300

Weather Black (Common Wrap) – 300

Daily Items

Gumshoe (Epic Skin) – 1,500

Hypernova (Rare Skin) -1,200

Ave Axe (Common Harvesting Tool) – 500

Star Power (Epic Emote) – 800

Busy (Rare Emote) – 500

Fishin’ (Icon Series Emote) – 500

*indicates new item