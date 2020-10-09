Fortnite – Where to Find All Week 7 XP Coins

Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 is finally here, and there are a ton of new XP Coins spread throughout the map for you to collect. This week’s Gold XP Coin is located at a Marvel POI that you’ve probably already visited before, and you’ll probably stumble across it when trying to complete one of the Week 7 challenges. There are two new Purple XP Coins and a bunch of Blue and Green ones too.

Here’s where to find all of the Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 XP Coins.

All Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 XP Coins

This week’s Gold XP Coin can be found in Doom’s Domain. It’s located in the basement of Doctor Doom’s mansion, and you’ll probably come across it while trying to defeat him to take his keycard so you can enter the nearby Vault. As per usual, Blue XP Coins require you to break something to reveal them, and this week you’ll need to destroy a gnome, a hope chest, and a cooler at various locations marked on the map below.

This map is courtesy of TheBriteFuture, a known Fortnite leaker. If you collect all of the coins this week, you should get a nice XP boost and earn a few Battle Pass tiers along the way.

Once you’ve collected all the Coins, you can start working on your Season 4 Week 7 challenges. This week, you have to deal damage after knocking players back with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast, which can easily be accomplished in the Marvel Takeover LTM. You also need to discover Tony Stark’s hidden Lake House laboratory, although that one is a bit trickier. The rest of the challenges are fairly straightforward, so you can get them done while hunting down the XP Coins for this week.

If you haven’t been keeping up with your Wolverine challenges, then the hero is finally available for you to earn if you complete the required tasks. Defeating Wolverine is no simple feat, but taking him down will unlock his skin for use in-game.