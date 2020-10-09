Fortnite – Where to Find Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House Laboratory

The Fortnite Nexus War rages on, and there is a new set of challenges to complete during Week 7 that are available now. If you’ve been keeping up with your challenges this season, you’ve no doubt dealt with Tony Stark and his Stark Robots all over the island, and this week is no different. One of the Week 7 challenges requires you to discover Tony Stark’s hidden lake house laboratory, and this guide will show you how to find the lab and complete the challenge quickly.

Here’s how to find Tony Stark’s hidden lake house laboratory in Fortnite.

Where is Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House Laboratory?

Tony Stark’s hidden lake house laboratory is hidden underneath his lake house in the Upstate New York area of the island. More specifically, it’s on the border of the G2 and G3 sections of the map. If you can’t find it, just head to the location marked on the map below.

Once you arrive at Tony Stark’s lake house, head inside and break the floor. Stark’s lab is hidden underneath his lake house, so digging through the floor to reach the basement will take you straight to it. Once you drop into the secret high-tech lab, the challenge will be completed. There are a few Marvel easter eggs inside the lab that fans are sure to enjoy, like an Iron Man suit on display in the back.

You can also take the main entrance to the laboratory to get in if you want. It’s hidden behind some bushes on the south side of the house. Just break them with your pickaxe and you should see the way in.

If you’re having trouble completing the challenge because you keep running into other players, just hop into Team Rumble. That way, you don’t have to worry about getting instantly eliminated the second you drop on the lake house. There’s a good chance people will still drop with you though because a lot of people are trying to complete this challenge just like you. Completing this challenge will net you 25,000 XP.