Fortnite Week 7 Challenge Guide: Fastest Ways to Finish Weekly Challenges

Fortnite’s Season 4 Week 7 challenges are now live, and players now have ample opportunities to earn some bonus Battle Pass XP when they drop onto the island. This week’s challenges are fairly simple. Most of them involve getting Eliminations, searching chests, or performing other menial tasks, but there are a few that are a little tricky. Whether you’re trying to discover Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House Laboratory or use Storm’s Whirlwind Blast, we’ve got you covered with our Fortnite Week 7 challenges guide.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 Challenges

Search Chests at Catty Corner (7)

Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (3)

Enter the Vault in Doom’s Domain (1)

Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority (3)

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast [Rec: 4 Players] (1,000)

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out (1)

Discover Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House laboratory (1)

Most of these challenges are pretty straightforward, but some of them are a bit trickier than the rest. Here are the fastest ways to complete every Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 challenge.

Search Chests at Catty Corner

To complete this challenge, you must search 7 chests at Catty Corner. You don’t have to get them all in one match though. There are enough chests to get this done in one game, but with other people trying to accomplish the same challenge as you, you might find yourself competing for chests. Check out the video below for all Catty Corner chest locations.

Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs

This is probably the easiest challenge on this list. To complete it, all you have to do is get 3 Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs. Craggy Cliffs is on the northern coast of the map, and plenty of people will be dropping there to complete this challenge so you shouldn’t struggle to find anyone. Even if it takes a few tries, just keep dropping there and you’ll eventually get the necessary kills.

Enter the Vault in Doom’s Domain

The Vault at Doom’s Domain contains several chests with great loot, but it can be difficult to get inside with everyone trying to do the same. You must first defeat Doctor Doom and take his keycard after eliminating him. Then, head to the center of Doom’s Domain and drop into the underground area near the soccer field. Use the keycard at the nearby terminal to open the Vault door and get inside. If you wait until later in the match, you can enter the Vault after someone has already opened it and still complete the challenge this way.

Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority

The Authority is located at the center of the map. To complete this challenge, you only have to destroy 3 Cobwebs there. There are Cobwebs spread throughout the building, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding any. Make sure you head to The Authority toward the beginning of the match so the other players don’t take

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast

While you can do this in a normal match, it’s highly recommended that you drop into the Marvel Takeover LTM to get this challenge done. This mode has respawns and plentiful Marvel powers, so it shouldn’t take long to get this challenge done. If you don’t spawn with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast, you can pick it up in this mode if you find it on the ground. You have to deal 1,000 damage after knocking someone back, and it can take a while to rack up this much damage on enemies. Having friends helps, as their damage counts toward your progress too.

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands to Mistry Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out

Sweaty Sands is located in the northwest section of the map near Coral Castle, and Misty Meadows is at the southern point of the island. It’s a long-distance trip, so make sure to fill up on gas before you head out. Sweaty Sands has a bunch of cars, but you should take a fast one if you’re going to make it with time to spare. Take the road west and follow it to Holly Hedges. Then, continue south to Slurpy Swamp and head east to Misty Meadows from there. As long as you take a fast car with a full gas tank, you should have no problems completing this challenge.

Discover Tony Stark’s hidden Lake House laboratory

Tony Stark’s hidden Lake House laboratory is hidden to the northeast of Stark Industries. There, you’ll find Stark’s Lake House, but the laboratory is a bit harder to find. The entrance to the lab is hidden behind some bushes on the south side of the building, but you can also just walk inside the Lake House and break through the floor to reach the basement where the lab is located. For more details, check out our Tony Stark hidden Lake House laboratory challenge guide.