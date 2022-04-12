Fortnite: Where to Place Aquatic Communication Relays Near Logjam Lumberyard Locations

In the world of Fortnite, you’ll be granted new quests every week to take care of, with things such as planting Anti-Tank rockets, transmitting data through drones, and much more. However, one of the more dangerous weekly quests has to do with you going for a swim to place Aquatic Communication Relays, which will allow you to help The Seven in their quest to defeat the IO Troops.

However, where do you need to go to get this done, and how many of them do you need to activate? Follow along with our guide, as we tell you how to get this quest completed quickly, and efficiently so you can get in and out and back to the fun of the Battle Royale!

Fortnite – Communication Relays Near Logjam Lumberyard

As you drop from the Battle Bus, you’ll want to make your way over near the Logjam Lumberyard location, and head towards the lake on the map above. Once you have reached this point of the quest, you’ll need to activate three communication relays, and you’ll find all of them in the water. We would recommend using a boat, as you’ll be able to get from one location to another quickly and avoid enemy fire.

Once you have gotten to the lake, you’ll need to make your way toward the spots designated above, however, you’ll only need to activate 3 of the relays in the water. However, you will not be able to actually activate them from the boat, so you’ll need to jump out and get in the water to activate them. Thankfully, this process is quick and easy, letting you get out and back in quickly, to get to the next location.

Once you have activated any three relays in the water, you’ll be able to get out and get back to the action, as your quest will be completed. Thankfully, this is quite easy, but you’ll have to deal with a large group of people around you, as there are many different NPCs and many different players who go to this location looking for loot. Getting in and out of here quickly will help you knock this goal out in a matter of seconds.

If you end up getting the Jet Pack before this, you may be able to escape out of the water if needed to get a few seconds of relief from enemy fire, as well!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.