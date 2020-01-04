Fortnite – Where to Search Ammo Boxes at the Workshop, Shiver Inn, or Ice Throne

Winterfest is still ongoing in Fortnite and with that comes multiple challenges over the last couple weeks. Now with the event getting near an end in a few days, the final challenge was made available yesterday. That challenge tasked players to search ammo boxes at specific locations and this guide will detail where you can find them.

Where to Search Ammo Boxes at the Workshop, Shiver Inn, or Ice Throne

The final challenge that has been added to Fortnite as part of Winterfest asks that players “Search Ammo Boxes at the Workshop, Shiver Inn, or Ice Throne.” More specifically, the game asks you to do this twice, which you may be able to find in one trip to either of the three locations or have to try out a second or the same location again in the next match.

Three locations that you can choose from to visit here are the Workshop, the Shiver Inn, or the Ice Throne, with my personal favorite to try and go to being the Ice Throne. We’ll explain where each of these are located both in text form and by marking them on a map as well.

The Ice Throne is found in the northwestern quadrant of the map, just north of Pleasant Park in what is essentially the most northern island on the map. You can see it in the above image, and it’s very easy to find once you get near it as it’s literally a giant throne made of ice in the middle of nowhere. Go down inside the throne and you should find at least one ammo box here to open.

For those looking for an alternative, you have two options with The Workshop and Shiver Inn. The Workshop is found in the southwest quadrant of the map just to the southwest of Weeping Woods and south of Holly Hedges. Shiver Inn can be found in the southeast quadrant of the map south of Retail Row.

Regardless of which of the three you attempt to go to, the goal is to be fast and get the ammo boxes before you run into any trouble in the game and you will pretty quickly have the last of the daily challenges for Winterfest complete.