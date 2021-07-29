Update 1.473.947.0 has arrived for Forza Horizon 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Even though we are still awaiting the impending release of Forza Horizon 5 later this year, we are still receiving some small updates for the previous game called Forza Horizon 4.

Developer Playground Games has now released a new update for the game this July. You can read the different patch note numbers posted down below.

Version Number:

Xbox One: 1.473.947.0

1.473.947.0 Xbox Series: 2.473.4947.0

2.473.4947.0 PC: 1.473.947.2

1.473.947.2 Steam: 1.473.944.0

As for the main purpose of the patch, the update is released to fix some small bugs with the game. If you Remote Play the game, there is an improvement for you so that the D-pad inputs are more accurate. There is also a reduce in stutters if you play the Steam version of the game.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.473.947.0 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue with Super 7 where players were not being put into the correct DLC car if they did not own it

Implemented a fix to reduce in game stutters when playing on Steam

Fixed an issue where using remote play would cause the left stick to also cause d-pad inputs

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official support website. Forza Horizon 4 is out now for PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.