In Forza Horizon 5 players are given the opportunity to travel across Mexico as they take on the amazing views present in the title and take part in many races across the country. In the game, players are able to not only own one house but many. They are scattered all around the country and allow players to fast travel to among other things. With that said, here’s where to find and how to unlock all houses on Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 House Guide: How to Unlock Buenas Vistas and More

Currently in Forza Horizon 5, players can unlock 7 different houses: Buena Esperanza, Buenas Vistas, Casa Bella, Hotel Castillo, La Cabana, La Casa Solariega, and Lugar Tranquilo. These offer players their own exclusive perks. It’s important to point out that all houses need to be purchased and will only be available after you complete a determined condition. For example, for the Buenas Vistas house to become available for purchase, players need to finish the Guanajuato Expedition.

Here’s where to locate each of the houses in Forza Horizon 5 along with their perks and prices:

Buena Esperanza: Located in the Mexican Rainforest, close to Ek’ Balam. Available for purchase (700,000 Credits).

Located in the Mexican Rainforest, close to Ek’ Balam. Available for purchase (700,000 Credits). Buenas Vistas: Located in the region west of Dunas Blancas. Perk: Gives players the ability to fast travel to any point on the map freely. Available for purchase (2,000,000 Credits).

Located in the region west of Dunas Blancas. Perk: Gives players the ability to fast travel to any point on the map freely. Available for purchase (2,000,000 Credits). Casa Bella: Located on Mulegé and the first house players will have access to in the game. The house is given to Forza Horizon 5 players for free as they begin the main story. Perk: Gives you the ability to listen to Skill Songs while driving.

Located on Mulegé and the first house players will have access to in the game. The house is given to Forza Horizon 5 players for free as they begin the main story. Perk: Gives you the ability to listen to Skill Songs while driving. Hotel Castillo: Located north of the city of Guanajuato. Its perk allows you to get a daily Wheelspin for free. Available for purchase (5,000,000 Credits).

Located north of the city of Guanajuato. Its perk allows you to get a daily Wheelspin for free. Available for purchase (5,000,000 Credits). La Cabana: Located north of Dunas Blancas. Available for purchase (150,000 Credits).

Located north of Dunas Blancas. Available for purchase (150,000 Credits). La Casa Solariega: Located close to Teotihuacán. Available for purchase (1,500,000 Credits). Available for free to owners of the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership. Perk: A boost in #Forzathon points.

Located close to Teotihuacán. Available for purchase (1,500,000 Credits). Available for free to owners of the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership. Perk: A boost in #Forzathon points. Lugar Tranquilo: Located on Playa Azul, by the seaside. Available for purchase (700,000 Credits). Available for free to owners of the Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership. Perk: Unlocks Horizon Promo.

Among all the houses, Buenas Vistas really sets itself apart thanks to its amazing perk. With that said, we recommend you focus on buying cheaper properties and save your credits so that you can unlock the house and unlock its game-changing perk as fast as possible.

Forza Horizon 5 is already available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is also already available as part of the Xbox Game Pass library. You can check out our review for the game here.