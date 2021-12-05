Update 3.41 has arrived for Forza Horizon 5, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Forza Horizon 5 was released back in November, and since then, the community has been very happy with the title. This patch brings a lot of changes and fixes to the game, solving crashes, improving its features, and more. Here’s everything new with Forza Horizon 5 update 3.41.
Forza Horizon 5 Update 3.41 Patch Notes
Game Stability
- Various stability fixes.
- Fixed crash that could occur when loading Chapter 6 in the Born Fast Horizon Story.
- Fixed crash that could occur when replaying the Canyon Expedition.
- Fixed a soft lock that could occur during the Baja Expedition.
Multiplayer
- Improvements for an issue where convoy members and other players can disappear.
- Horizon Open – Reduced the number of races in Open Racing events before a car change, from 5 to 3.
- Horizon Open – Removed The Goliath from the pool to prevent long wait for race completion.
- Horizon Open – Street Race routes will now be at night.
- Horizon Open – Removed S2 Cross Country races from rotation.
- Horizon Open – Fixed issue with scoring HUD in Open Drifting.
- Eliminator – Randomised position of Eliminator car drops.
- Fixed an issue where searching for a convoy via ‘Find a Convoy’ could result in an infinite load.
- Convoy leaders accepting a Forza LINK invite now accept for the whole convoy.
- The Convoy icon on Player Label in the map has been updated to be more readable.
- Horizon Arcade – The score target now scales based on the number of participants.
- Horizon Arcade – Fixed an issue where convoy members were seeing different score totals.
- Horizon Arcade – Prioritise grouping players in larger groups when the event starts.
- Horizon Arcade – Increased the time at which a Horizon Arcade event radius will appear on the map ahead of it starting to 10 minutes.
- Horizon Arcade – Adjusted completion requirements for some Horizon Arcade events.
- Horizon Arcade – Fixed issue where finding a Barn Find during a Horizon Arcade event could leave players in a bad game state.
- Horizon Arcade – Fixed issue where Horizon Arcade Mini Missions HUD wouldn’t show players when the next mission is starting.
- Horizon Arcade – Added unique icons for each Horizon Arcade game type on the map.
- Horizon Arcade – Fixed an issue where some ramps might not appear during Horizon Arcade bullseye events.
- Horizon Arcade – Reduced the completion requirements as part of Festival Playlist.
- Made car restrictions for Horizon Tour clearer.
- Fixed issue where beating a record in Rivals and Series Rivals wouldn’t provide a new rival in the post-race screen.
- Fixed issue where players could see incorrect points total in Playground Games events when a player left.
- Fixed issue where no traffic was present for online street races.
- Fixed issue with destination pin when playing expeditions in co-op.
- Fixed issue with AI cars disappearing when playing expeditions in co-op.
Wheel Compatibility
- Fixed an issue where button prompts were not appearing for users with a Logitech G920.
Exploits
- Fixed an issue where players could tune their car to a higher class vehicle before starting a race.
- Fixed an issue where times from Blueprint events could be erroneously posted to the leaderboard for the race at that location.
- Fixed an issue where players were able to post to Rivals and PR Stunt leaderboards when using modified game speed settings.
PC
- Fixed issue where Pause Menu could show two tabs at once when changing focus away from the game and unpausing with a controller.
- Fixed issue where mouse input was being ignored in the Horizon Story Post Race Stars screen.
- Stopped mouse being able to move the camera during Pre-Race cinematic.
- Fixed an issue where low video memory warning could be displayed incorrectly on AMD Renoir.
- Fixed an issue where running at 3440×1440 resolution would cause graphical artifacts on the screen edge.
- Improved messaging around out-of-date drivers.
Cars
- ’98 Toyota Supra RZ – Corrected window trim issue and various other fixes to upgrade parts.
- Added Freeroam Convertible functionality to the Willys Jeep and Porsche 918 Spyder.
- ’18 BMW M5 – Corrected color in front left brake caliper.
- ’70 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler – Stock brakes can’t be painted.
- Fixed the DeLorean logo on the Car Collection screen.
- Reduced Transmission whine on stock car audio.
- Updated the engine audio for the Porsche 918 Spyder.
Accolades
- Fixed an issue where some completed Accolades could reset to being incomplete.
- Fixed an issue with Accolades for photographing the statues in the El Camino story not unlocking.
- Fixed an issue where the Accolade for taking a shortcut in the final Lucha De Carreteras story chapter would not unlock.
- Fixed “Raised in the Desert” not requiring the player to be in the designated car.
- Fixed “Unlimited Power” description to say Unlimited Off-road rather than Extreme Off-road.
- Fixed “Ready, Set, Go!” unlocking if the player lost the race.
- Removed some Accolades which could become incompletable which required the player to complete a PR Stunt in a specific car.
- Corrected typo on the “A True Advantage” description from 2018 to 2019 Aston Martin Vantage.
- Fixed “Ford of the Wings” where the objective wouldn’t appear when pinned.
- Fixed issue where “Monster Destroyer” would not complete if the player wins after a restart.
- Updated the “Canon Run” accolades to use the correct name.
- Corrected the number of air skills required for the “Air In A G Wagon” Accolade.
- Fixed an issue with the “Unbeatable Dirt Racing” Accolade counting progress incorrectly.
- Fixed “Money To Burn” Accolade directing players to the wrong drift zone.
- Updated “Don’t Break It, There Isn’t Many Left” Accolade to inform players of danger signs they need to complete.
- Fixed issue where pinning Accolades for some danger signs would not set the route correctly.
- Added ability to jump to rewards in the Accolade menus.
Super7
- Super7 second pre-event screen now shows Title and Description rather than the Creator and Description.
- Fixed issue in Super7 where players can experience a long load if creating a challenge far from a road.
- Fixed issue where Super7 challenge props wouldn’t load after publishing.
- Fixed issue where the player could stop getting new Super7 challenges.
- Removed an incorrect VO line from playing when returning to Freeroam from Super7.
Other
- Fixed an issue where Seasonal PR Stunts would state 1mph/1ft/1m more required despite meeting the completion criteria.
- EventLab – Props will now appear as the color variant selected before being placed.
- Removed some erroneous props present in the stadium when creating EventLab events.
- Fixed an issue where players could not see their Events in the Event Blueprints menu.
- Changed the “Place” variable in Rules of Play to “Rank” to be more representative.
- Fixed issue in Blueprint Builder where prop thumbnail wouldn’t appear.
- Altered the flow of the Forza LINK tutorial to avoid players with custom control mappings getting stuck.
- Added scrolling delay to long Forza LINK phrases to help with legibility.
- Fixed an issue with Forza LINK when sending “Follow me” in reply to the barn find request not setting a route.
- Rewinding during a showcase could cause the game to ignore the offline game speed accessibility setting.
- Infiniti Car Collection now awards the “STONKS” Forza LINK phrase.
- Fixed issue where the player would get spawned in the wrong location when replaying Expeditions.
- An added accessibility option to progress Horizon Stories without completing the proceeding challenges.
- Fixed Hall of Fame banners not prioritizing friends who had joined the Hall of Fame.
- Fixed various bad Fast Travel points which could leave the player stuck.
- Fixed an issue where the Lugar Tranquilo player home could become locked again after having purchased it.
- Fixed player labels showing the wrong PI on the map.
- The Marathon icon no longer overlaps the Horizon Street Scene outpost icon on the map.
- Change map filters to include the Eliminator map icon under multiplayer events, rather than Festival sites.
- Fixed camera clipping through scenery during post-race results cinematics.
- Fixed issues with clipping on various clothing items in the character creator.
- Fixed issue with price displaying incorrectly for Car Pass and Premium Add-Ons Bundle in Steam.
- Fixed an issue where Festival Playlist displayed more points earned than are achievable.
- Fixed prestige stars not appearing in online leaderboards.
- Added the ability to ‘View Eligible Cars’ on Seasonal PR Stunts in the Festival Playlist screen.
- Made the final checkpoint in street race events visually distinct from normal checkpoints.
- Made it so that the Add Layer feature in the Livery Editor now correctly adds the layer to the top of the stack.
- Fixed Achievement tracking for the “Unlimited Prowess” Achievement.
- Fixed an issue where players were able to skip the whole race in Chapter 2 of Lucha de Carreteras.
- Fixed an issue where the radio could be turned back on after turning it off.
- Updated Fast Travel message from the pause menu to correctly inform players it will take them to the nearest Festival site.
- Fixed an issue where players could be switched from manual to automatic gears after a cutscene.
This update managed to fix lots of issues while correcting car models, graphics memory problems, and PC-specific issues. These changes are going to be available on all its platforms, so no matter the device you have. You will be getting these fixes.
Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Forza Horizon 5 website.