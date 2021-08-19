Free Warzone Weapon Blueprint: How to Get the XM4 Blueprint from Call of Duty League Championship

Activision is offering a free Call of Duty: Warzone Blueprint for fans to claim as a part of the Call of Duty League Championship! In addition to this Blueprint, there are a plethora of items for players to claim, and it is incredibly easy to do it! Below, you can find out exactly how to set yourself up to claim these rewards.

1. Register for an Activision account if you do not have one

2. Connect your Activision ID to your YouTube account

3. Watch the live streams to earn rewards!

As you can see, setup is incredibly easy for this event, allowing all players the opportunity to earn some great items for Call of Duty: Warzone. The Championships start today, August 19th, and run through Sunday, August 22nd. All streams start at 1:30 PM Central Time. Here are all of the awards players can claim by checking into the stream each day.

Thursday, August 19th

60 Minute Double XP Token – Unlocked after 1 hour of viewing time

Shane & Zaptius Weapon Stickers – Unlocked after 1.5 hours of viewing time

60 Minute Battle Pass Double XP Token – Unlocked after 2 hours of viewing time

Friday, August 20th

60 Minute Double XP Token – Unlocked after 1 hour of viewing time

Zed & PaulEhx Weapon Stickers – Unlocked after 1.5 hours of viewing time

60 Minute Battle Pass Double XP Token – Unlocked after 2 hours of viewing time

Saturday, August 21st

COD Timing Calling Card – Unlocked after 30 minutes of viewing time

60 Minute Double XP Token – Unlocked after 1 hour of viewing time

Venom, Classic & Vivid Weapon Stickers – Unlocked after 1.5 hours of viewing time

60 Minute Battle Pass Double XP Token – Unlocked after 2 hours of viewing time

Players will randomly receive a CDL 2021 Champs Pack code as part of a drop if watching on Saturday.

Sunday, August 22nd

Sweep Emblem – Unlocked after 15 minutes of viewing time

Thunderclap Calling Card – Unlocked after 30 minutes of viewing time

CDL Champs 2021 XM4 – Unlocked after 45 minutes of viewing time

60 Minute Double XP Token – Unlocked after 1 hour of viewing time

Standy, Temp & Huke Weapon Stickers – Unlocked after 1.5 hours of viewing time

60 Minute Battle Pass Double XP Token – Unlocked after 2 hours of viewing time

25,000 Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Code drops will be given away randomly, with each player receiving two codes, one for themselves and one for a friend.

Getting the XM4 blueprint is really quite easy! Just make sure to tune in for 45 minutes on Sunday, August 22nd. Watching the VODs will not work, players must watch the events live in order to receive anything. You can check out all of our Call of Duty: Warzone guides right here.