Full Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Trophies List Now Revealed

While we won’t know much details about Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart until its full release next month, what has been revealed now is the full trophy list.

Trophy hunters will be happy to know that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has 47 total trophies that you can collect. Insomniac Games has even hinted that you can earn every trophy with only one playthrough if you are good enough to do that!

Much like many other PS5 video games, there is the elusive Platinum Trophy that you can attain if you earn every other trophy available in the game. Other types of trophies you can get are Gold, Silver and Bronze.

The full trophy list was revealed on Game Rant. You can read the full list posted down below.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Trophy List

Platinum

Masters of the Multiverse: Collect All Trophies

Gold

2 Fuzz 2 Nefarious: Defeat Doctor and Emperor Nefarious

Defeat Doctor and Emperor Nefarious

Purchase All Weapons

Silver

Can’t Stop Me: Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex Challenge

Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex Challenge

Acquire and Equip Head, Torso, and Leg Armor

Collect Five Gold Bolts

Get a Weapon to Level Five

Fully Upgrade a Weapon

Fill a Weapon Wheel Aim to Misbehave: Acquire the RYNO

Bronze

Rift Apart: Get Separated in Nefarious City

Get Separated in Nefarious City

Defeat the Seekerpede

Complete a Battleplex Challenge

Play Three Songs on Zurkie's Jukebox

Acquire Phase Quartz

Reach the Archives

Set Juice Free

Meet the Fixer

Feed Bubbles

Sink the Mothership on Sargasso

Retrieve the Dimensional Map

Break In and Out of Prison

Enter a Hidden Pocket Dimension

Acquire a Piece of Armor

Collect a Gold Bolt

Repair a Dimensional Anomaly

Complete All Glitch Challenges

Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion

Bounce on Big Al, Clank, and Qwark's Parade Balloons

Find the Nefarious Citizens by the Hot Springs

Turn on the TV in Rivet's Hideout

Perform Five Trick Jumps on a Grind Rail

Melee Five Frozen Enemies

Kill Two Enemies With a Single Ricochet Round

Kill 10 Enemies by Returning Shots with the Void Reactor

Get 20 Headshots with the Headhunter

Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis

Defeat 30 Enemies While They are Topiary'd

Find a CraiggerBear

Kill Five Grunthors

Defeat 30 Ejected Nefarious Trooper Heads

Do a Trick Jump While Going at Max Speed with the Hoverboots

Collect a Spybot

Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi

Collect Honey for Chef Tulio Might’ve Broken Something: Collect Three Lorbs

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be released on June 11th, 2021. The game is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 console.