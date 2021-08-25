Update 1.17 has arrived for Gang Beasts, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The developer for Gang Beasts has now released a new update for the game. It appears this new update is exclusive only to the PS4 version. The version number for the patch is 1.17.

One of the additions of the new patch is optimizing the stages of Wheel, Aquarium and Tower. They have also fixed infinite loading screens when people were playing the game online.

Several other improvements have also been made to the game too. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Gang Beasts Update 1.17 Patch Notes

Introduces a new matchmaker with no change to user experience

Optimizes various stages, including Wheel, Aquarium and Tower

Fixes various infinite loading screens when playing online and adds various loading time and screen information improvements

Updates credits

Fixes issue where certain Waves AI would not be eliminated correctly and keep the round going

Train no longer results in draw incorrectly

Contains various bug fixes for camera and railings in Wheel and Vent

Minor improvements to stage performance

Fixes issue where restarting a round from countdown 0 would cause a softlock

Info taken above is from the game’s official Twitter page. Gang Beasts is out now for the PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.