Update 5.4 has arrived for Gems of War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Gems of War may be quite an old puzzle-RPG by now, but no one can deny its importance to the respective field. Introducing and innovating many of the genre’s staples, the team behind this this massively played Match 3 game just released the update 5.4 for the title. With eyes in the future, looking to support next-gen hardware, Infinity Plus 2 developers provided a technical patch, that will let them support the game to new hardware.

Gems of War Update 5.4 Patch Notes

Additionally to the major technical upgrade, there is quite a good amount of new features added into Gems of War, from new Spell Effects to the new Status Effect: Lycanthropy, and more. Let’s take a look at everything mentioned, below:

Technical Update

Major technical upgrade introduced to Gems of War, so we will be able to look at supporting next gen consoles and other new hardware in future updates.

Tiered Flash Offers

Added a new type of flash offer to the game – Tiered Flash Offers

Tiered Flash Offers will offer 3 different types of offers at different price points, based on a shared theme. Examples of themes are the Gnome Vault, Underworld or Deeds.

These offers can be purchased in any order, and each have their own limit to how many times they can be purchased.

New Spell Effects

Added in several new spell effects into the game, some of these include – new Gem Shapes on the Board, & New Color Target Types.

These will be found in spells in future troop releases.

New Status Effect: Lycanthropy

New status effect – Lycanthropy. While a troop is affected by Lycanthropy there is a chance that it will trigger and transform them into a random beast.

This status effect will feature in a future campaign, where it will play a big part in its story. For the moment, you will only be able to see it via the “Random Status Effect” that some spells and traits inflict upon enemies.

Updated several Immunity traits to include immunity to Lycanthropy:

Immune

Fortitude

Undying

Impervious

Invulnerable

New Achievements

I Believe in a Higher Power – Reach Kingdom Power level 15 in 5 Kingdoms

Social Climber – Get a total of 300 Social Items (Emoji Packs, Portraits, or Titles)

General

The player’s Invite Code will now display on the Show Password menu.

Campaign Elite+ Menus will now display the total number of bonus Stars a player will earn from purchasing it (over the duration of the Campaign).

Bug Fixes

We have fixed an issue where the game would crash if attempting to use the back button on Android devices.

We had to disable the back button on Android when this issue first appeared. We have re-enabled it in the 5.4 Update.

We have fixed an issue where a battle would not end if the Mecha Gnome ran away when he was the last Troop.

We have fixed an issue where the Manage Team button would not work when playing a Delve for the first time.

We have fixed an issue where Banding traits were not applying correctly for each ally with an unlocked Banding trait.

The update is already live for Steam, iOS, Android, Xbox, and PlayStation. The Switch update is coming soon.

Gems of War is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS.