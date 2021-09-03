Genshin Impact 2.1 Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Stage 1 – It’s Haiku Time!

Hyakunin Ikki, the first event of Genshin Impact version 2.1 debuted today, bringing to players a new wave of challenges as well as one of Genshin’s most entertaining battle events in recent memory. With that said, we will now show you how to beat the event’s first stage and get all of its rewards.

Recommended Characters / Duos

In the Hyakunin Ikki event, players will need to send six teams to battle, each formed by a different duo. For that, the game will allow Travelers to use not only their own characters but also a few trial ones when in battle. For this stage, the trial characters available are Xiao, Tartaglia (Childe), Ganyu, Yanfei, Ningguang, and Fischl.

With that out of the way, it is vital that all your duos are capable of synergizing well by themselves and with the others so that you can maximize your overall damage and make use of elemental reactions such as Vaporize (Pyro + Hydro), Melt (Pyro + Cryo), and Superconduct (Cryo + Electro). It is also vital that you make use of characters able to deal steady AoE damage, after all, it’s no coincidence that both Xiao and Ganyu are available.

In the event, players can also assign different skills to the duos which can boost their overall ATK, plunge ATK damage, elemental damage, and energy recharge exponentially. Remember to assign the skills best suited to your characters. On this note, we recommend that each duo has at least 1 elemental boosting skill. We also recommend the use of the Bennett + Xiao duo, if possible, since they are capable of defeating entire waves in a flash if buffed by the right set of character skills.

Recommended Strategy for Hyakunin Ikki: Stage 1

The stage will be composed by Treasure Holders, Nobushis, and a few Kairagis. To deal with them, as we said above, make use of characters capable of dealing AoE damage to clear the smaller enemies fast. When the Kairagis begin to show up, remember to avoid using DPS of the same element as the enemies. It is also good to point about that the fervor mechanic is vital in the Hyakunin Ikki event, so to keep your score up and be able to get all of its rewards you need to shift constantly between your selected duos.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile devices, and PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store.