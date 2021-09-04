Genshin Impact 2.1 Hyakunin Ikki Guide: Stage 3 – Pudgy Protectors

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.1 Hyakunin Ikki event is now on its third day, bringing to players another challenge and 70 more Primogems. With that said, we will now show you how to clear the third stage of the event and get all of its rewards.

Recommended Characters / Duos Hyakunin Ikki Stage 3

As always, make sure to use duos capable of working well not only among themselves but also capable of enhancing the next rotation. For that, making use of Pyro/Hydro/Cryo DPS’ in sequence can prove to be a great strategy since they can not only create reactions with many of the enemies but also with their supports, all while boosting the next rotation. Also, make sure to use the event’s trial characters to increase your overall damage.

Since this stage will feature only Slimes, make sure to use duos capable of cleaning the field fast. With that said, making use of Anemo and Geo characters capable of dealing AoE damage, such as Xiao, Sucrose, Venti, Albedo, Noelle, and Zhongli, is advised. Don’t forget to also add Ganyu, since she can deal massive Cryo damage both with her charged shot and with her AoE Elemental Burst. You can also send Aloy as one of your Cryo characters since she is also able of enabling many reactions.

To be able to defeat the enemies fast, make sure to feature a DPS capable of damaging all enemies as part of your first duo, so that you can start with a bang. For that, we recommend the use of Xiao since he can deal massive Physical plunge damage thanks to the right event-exclusive skills (Plunging Damage / Jump + Anemo).

Recommended Strategy for Hyakunin Ikki: Stage 2

To clear the stage, focus on dealing as much damage as possible and on keeping the rotation going so that you can increase both your momentum and your fervor level. Other than that, there’s no mystery, just remember to avoid hitting enemies with their own element.

