Genshin Impact Ayaka Rerun Banner 2.6 Start Time

The second wave of banners part of Genshin Impact’s version 2.6 ”Zephyr of the Violet Garden” is almost here, set to bring to players the first Kamisato Ayaka rerun banner since the 5-star Cryo sword user debuted together with the region of Inazuma as part of Genshin Imopact’s version 2.0 ”The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia”. But when will Ayaka’s rerun banner start? To answer that and more, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for the release of Ayaka’s first rerun, such as its release date, start time, and more.

When Will the Ayaka Rerun Banner Debut: Release Date, Start Time, and More

According to HoYoverse, Genshin Impact’s upcoming Kamisato Ayaka ”The Heron’s Court” rerun banner will debut tomorrow, April 19, 2022, at 18:00 (6 PM), directly after the end of the current wave of banners, featuring both Ayaka’s older brother Kamisato Ayato and his featured weapon, the 5-star sword Haran Geppaku Futsu. With that said, as we said above, Ayaka will be the main star of the second wave of banners part of the game’s current version 2.6. Together with the Lady of the Kamisato House, the rerun banner is set to feature Razor, Sayu, and Yanfei as its featured 4-star characters.

The Ayaka rerun banner will also debut together with a new Epitome Invocation weapon featured wish banner, which will feature both the Mistsplitter Reforged Sword and The Unforged Claymore as its featured 5-star weapons. Both banners will run until May 10, 2022, at 14:59 (2:59 PM).

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on April 18th, 2022