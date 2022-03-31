Genshin Impact Ayato Support Build Guide: Best Weapon, Artifacts, and Team Composition

Kamisato Ayato, Genshin Impact‘s newest 5-star Hydro Sword user is here, and like many other characters in the game, Ayato is a character focused on working as both a Main and Sub DPS. But did you know that it is possible for Ayato to work as a support as well? With that said, here’s how to build Ayato as a support in Genshin Impact.

Support Ayato Build: Artifacts and Substats

First of all, it’s important to point out that for Ayato to work well as a support, you will need to have an Elemental DPS capable of triggering Hydro-related elemental reactions, as he will work mainly as an enabler, increasing your DPS and sub-DPS’ overall damage by using his Elemental Burst, Kamisato Art: Suiyuu, which deals constant elemental damage at a large AoE.

With that said, and taking into account that the build will be focused on increasing the damage and availability of his Burst, we recommend that you use a 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate set, which will increase his Energy recharge by 20%, as well as his Elemental Burst damage. Using a 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate + 2-piece Heart of the Depts set can also work well.

Here are our recommended main stats for each artifact piece.

Flower of Life : HP

: HP Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: Energy Recharge

Energy Recharge Goblet of Eonothem : Hydro Damage Bonus

: Hydro Damage Bonus Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate%/CRIT DMG% (Your choice.)

Best Weapons for Support Ayato

As this build will be focused on making sure Ayato is capable of using his Elemental Burst as often as possible, we recommend the use of any 4 or 5-star swords capable of offering a large amount of Energy Recharge, such as the 4-star swords Sacrificial Sword and Favonius Sword, and the 5-star sword Skyward Blade.

What Talents to Prioritize?

Since Ayato’s Elemental Burst will be the focus of the build, we advise you to focus on it and only then shift your focus to his Elemental Skill and Normal/Charged attacks.

Team Compositions and More

As we said above, as a support, Ayato’s focus will lie on enabling reactions, primarily Vaporize and Freeze. With that said, is vital that you put him on compositions featuring either a Pyro, for Vaporize, or Cryo DPS, for perma-freeze compositions. With that said, here are some compositions sure to work well with a support Ayato:

Hu Tao + Ayato + Zhongli + Albedo

Ayaka + Ayato + Mona/Kazuha + Shenhe/Diona

Raiden Shogun + Ayato + Bennett + Xiangling

Ganyu + Diona + Mona/Anemo VV + Ayato

Ayaka + Ayato + Rosaria/Diona + Kazuha

Now that you know how to build Ayato as a support, don’t forget to check out our guide on how to build Ayato as an Elemental DPS.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on March 31st, 2022