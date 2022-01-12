Genshin Impact Baizhu: All You Need to Know

Among the many characters part of Genshin Impact, very few are as popular and mysterious as Baizhu, who returned to the game during the new archon quest ”The Crane Returns on the Wind”. With that said, ever since he was first introduced, on version 1.0, fans have been eagerly waiting for Baizhu’s debut as a playable character. Now, we will tell you all you need to know about the character, as well as when he may be released.

Who is Baizhu?

Baizhu is a renowned doctor currently residing in Liyue Harbor. He is also the current owner of Bubu Pharmacy, as well as a Dendro vision wielder. He is also Qiqi’s guardian, a role he took after meeting her by chance. Baizhu has a very poor constitution, having been ill for a long time, he is also known for producing very bitter medicines. Qiqi’s fifth storyline revealed that he didn’t take her in for the goodness of his heart but because helping her may help him in his own personal pursuits. He is always seen accompanied by his pet snake Changsheng, who hangs on his neck.

When Will Baizhu be Released?

It’s still unknown when and even if Baizhu will be added to the game’s main roster, but many fans still say that both he and the sixth Fatui Harbinger Scaramouche are destined to become available at some point. With that said, as Baizhu is a Dendro vision wielder, he may actually be one of the characters released during the game’s next big update, which will take the Traveler to Sumeru, a nation that worships the Dendro Archon, Lesser Lord Kusanali, also known as the God of Wisdom. Just as with Inazuma on version 2.0, is possible that Sumeru will debut in Genshin Impact’s version 3.0.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2022