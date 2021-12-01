Genshin Impact Beidou Hangout: All Answers and Endings

The Hangout Series for Genshin Impact has recently been updated with two new events, one featured for the upcoming Geo archer: Gorou and another with the legendary sea pirate, Beidou. While Gorou still has a few more weeks left before joining the roster, players have been anticipating more story content for this claymore-wielding femme fatale. A small glimpse into the life of Beidou was shown several months back with a few side quests, along with the main story quest featuring Kazuha and the dangerous Crux Clash tournament. But now, players will get to learn so much more about Beidou with these new mini-quests and dialog options.

In this Genshin Impact guide, we’ll go over some quick details regarding dialog choices for her hangout event, along with all of the five achievable endings.

Ending A – Photography Class For Two

Storyline Path: A Special Guest > Sailor Training > Training: The Shield of the Crux > A Little Test > The Photography Crew >The Nameless Fishing Village > The Long Years > A Smattering of Memories > Snap!

During this storyline path, The Traveler assists Beidou and the crew with photography lessons, only to find out that Beidou is very camera shy. To achieve this ending: there are a few dialog choices required to reach this ending. During the “A Little Test” scene, the player must answer at least one question correctly to continue. Very specific to “The Photography Crew” scene, when Beidou asks where the Traveler would like to take her photo, select the option: “I heard there’s a fishing village near Wangshu Inn.” to stay on the path for this ending. After this, during the “A Smattering of Memories” scene, when Beidou asks the Traveler to strike a pose, select either “However you prefer” or “Perhaps you can strike an epic pose” in order to achieve the ending.

Ending B – Flirtatious

Storyline Path: A Little Test > The Photography Crew >The Nameless Fishing Village > The Long Years > A Smattering of Memories

During this dialog path: The Traveler attempts to take a flirty photo of Beidou without her permission, which ends with a humorous reaction from her. To achieve the ending, follow the same dialog choices above. During the “A Smattering of Memories” scene when Beidou asks the Traveler to strike a pose, select the “Maybe go for something a little… flirtatious?” option to achieve this ending.

A Little Test – Cheat Sheet

During this dialog path, Beidou will be giving the Traveler a short test on how to conduct oneself as a pirate on the high seas. While these answers can be learned from talking to the various crew members, this guide will list out all the correct answers for convenience.

“What’s the single biggest danger facing crew members”? – Answer: Understanding Danger

“The supplementary chart has lots of lines in various colors for added reference. What is the purpose of these lines?” Answer: To mark distances

“How can we reliably predict waterspouts, so we can avoid them?” – Answer: The presence of dark clouds and strong winds in opposite directions, plus white vortices in the clouds.

Ending C – Once Everything is Over

Storyline Path: Sailor Training > Training: The Shield of the Crux > A Little Test > The Crux of Our Duties > A Strange Transaction

During this dialog path, the Traveler will learn more about how Beidou and her crew conduct business in order to maintain living expenses. Any dialog choices selected in this storyline path will not change the outcome for achieving this ending.

Alternative: Sailor Training > Training: The Spear of The Crux > The Crux of Our Duties > A Strange Transaction

Choosing this path will give the Traveler a different test than the one above. Instead of answering sailor questions, the Traveler will need to sail around in their skipper boat and complete a sailing trial in order to proceed. Once completed, the storyline path will continue off from the start of “The Crux of Our Duties” path.

Ending D – Sakura Blooms Upon Guili Fell

Storyline path: A Special Guest> Private Chat > Guili Plans Treasure Hunt > Were You Expecting Someone Else? > Poetic Treasure > To the Rightful Owner, Returned

During the Traveler’s first arrival to meet Beidou and her crew, she will ask the Traveler if they can decipher the location of treasure from a poorly drawn map. When Beidou asks “So? Where do you think it is?”, select the option, “I think it’s Guili Plans, just very badly drawn.” to proceed with this path. While dealing with several treasure hoarders, the Traveler will be asked to follow a poem in order to discover treasure. As your character will be standing in front of a domain, head north from the domain doors towards a tree with red leaves to find a barrel buried in the ground. Dig up the barrel to proceed with the rest of the dialog choices to reach the final ending.

Ending E – Between Us

Storyline path: Private Chat > Qingce Village Treasure Hunt > Honorary Villager

In this storyline path, Beidou and the Traveler decide to visit Qingce Village to go on a treasure hunt, but along the way, they end up resolving a few villager conflicts instead, all while the Traveler learns just how much work Beidou does for her community. To achieve this ending: During the Traveler’s first arrival to meet Beidou and her crew, she will ask the Traveler if they can decipher the location of treasure from a poorly drawn map. When Beidou asks “So? Where do you think it is?”, select the option, “I think it’s Qingce Village, just very badly drawn.” to proceed with this path. Any dialog choices selected afterward will not change the outcome for achieving this ending.

—

That is all of the dialog choices available for Beidou’s Hangout Event. Upon unlocking all five endings, players will receive 500 Adventure EXP, 60 Primogems, 6 “Guide to Gold” Talent Books, 6 “Hero’s Wit” EXP Material, 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, and 5 Flash-Fried Filets.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.