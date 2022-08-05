Genshin Impact Bennett Material Locations Guide: Where to Find Ascension and Talent Materials

Among all the supports in Genshin Impact, Bennett, Mondstadt’s unluckiest adventurer, is considered the best, thanks to his ability to both massively buff characters and heal efficiently. But how many materials do you need to gather to ascend Bennett to level 90? And more importantly, where can you find all of the ascension materials needed to do that?

Genshin Impact Bennett Materials: What do You Need

In order to ascend Bennett all the way to level 90, you will need to make use of a total of 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignias, 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments, 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks, 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones, 30 Silver Raven Insignias, 36 Golden Raven Insignias, 168 Windwheel Asters, 46 Everflame Seeds, and 420,000 Mora.

Where to Find Agnidus Agates and Everflame Seeds in Genshin Impact

You can get Everflame Seeds in Genshin Impact by defeating the Pyro Regisvine world boss. The boss will reward you with, while on higher World Levels, 2 to 3 Seeds per win, and will respawn after a few minutes. The various types of Agnidus Agates, on the other hand, can be acquired by either crafting, defeating various world bosses, or completing all of your daily commissions.

Genshin Impact Bennett Materials: Where to Find Windwheel Asters in Genshin Impact

You can currently find Windwheel Asters in Genshin Impact by heading to a few selected locations in Mondstaft. You can check out the locations of all the Windwheel Asters in Genshin Impact, with the exception of a couple found on Starfell Lake, on the image below, courtesy of the game’s official Interactive Map:

How to Get Treasure Hoarder and Raven Insignias in Genshin Impact

Last but not least, you can get Treasure Hoarder Insignias, as well as all types of Raven Insignias in Genshin Impact by defeating standard Treasure Hoarders. The Treasure Hoarder Insignias can be acquired by defeating the enemies of all levels, while the Silver and Golden variants can only be acquired by defeating +40 and +60 Treasure Hoarders respectively. You can also get the items by purchasing them at the game’s store.

With that said, when farming for the Insignias, we recommend that you head to The Chasm region, as it will feature a large array of the mentioned enemies. To recap, here’s how to get Treasure Hoarder, Silver Raven, and Golden Raven Insignias in Genshin Impact:

Treasure Hoarder Insignia: Can be acquired by defeating Treasure Hoarders, no matter their level.

Can be acquired by defeating Treasure Hoarders, no matter their level. Silver Raven Insignia: Can be acquired by defeating level 40+ Treasure Hoarders.

Can be acquired by defeating level 40+ Treasure Hoarders. Golden Raven Insignia: Can be acquired by defeating level 60+ Treasure Hoarders.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.