Genshin Impact Cecilia Locations & Farming Route

In order to ascend both Venti and Albedo to level 90 in Genshin Impact, you will need to gather a truly substantial amount of Cecilia flowers. But where exactly can you find the Mondstadt exclusive specialty? Here are all Cecilia locations in Genshin Impact, as well as the best farming route for those looking to get them all in a flash.

All Cecilia Locations in Genshin Impact

You will be able to find a total of 37 Cecilia flowers in the wild per environment cycle in Genshin Impact, with all of them being located on Starsnatch Cliff. The cliff is located in the northeast portion of the Mondstadt map, north of the Thousand Winds Temple and right of Starfell Lake.

You can check out the location of all of the Cecilias in Genshin Impact below, courtesy of the game’s official Teyvat Interactive Map:

When harvesting the Cecilias, we recommend that you equip your Seed Dispensary, as doing so will allow you to also harvest their seeds. The seeds can then be planted in your Teapot for extra flowers. A maximum of 20 seeds can be carried by the gadget at once. Using Klee is also recommended, as her exploration talent will mark the location of the specialties in your minimap.

Where to Buy Cecilia Flowers in Genshin Impact

You can buy Celicias from Flora in Mondstadt. She will sell a total of 5 Cecilias for 1.000 Mora each. Flora’s stock will be refreshed every 3 days.

Best Cecilia Farming Route

You will be able to get all the wild Cecilias on Genshin Impact in a matter of minutes by first heading to the Midsummer Courtyard Domain and then climbing the cliff north before continuing on foot towards Starsnatch Cliff. Once you reach the area, focus on getting all the Cecilias by the left side of the cliff before making your way back through the center to get all of the remaining ones.

After getting all 32 located in the main portion of the cliff, just head right to get the remaining 5. You can check out an in-map illustration of our preferred Cecilia farming route below:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023