Genshin Impact: Contending Tides Event Guide

Contending Tides is the latest event in Genshin Impact Version 1.4, and you need to kick some hilichurl butt to earn all the possible rewards. The event is pretty straight-forward: roughly each day a new challenge will unlock, and you need to beat them on at least Normal difficulty to earn some sweet, sweet Primogems. There are a couple of things to consider, however, if you want to grab everything on offer.

Beat-up hilichurl with your A-team in Contending Tides for some Primogems, Hero’s Wits, Mora, and more in Genshin Impact.

The Contending Tides event in Genshin Impact is a simple arena event, but there are a few wrinkles to it. The basic premise is simple: beat up hilichurl in a timed battle within an arena to win. Each day a new challenge will appear, and you can tackle them on one of three different difficulties. Clearing a higher difficulty will net you the rewards from the previous difficulties if you haven’t beaten them.

The event runs from April 2nd, 1000 EST to April 12th, 0359 EST. You need to be at least Adventure Rank 20 to participate. So long as you meet that requirement you will be given a quest when you next login to Genshin Impact to speak with Dr. Livingston out in Dadaupa Gorge in southeastern Mondstadt. Talk with her to unlock Contending Tides.

The location of Contending Tides will be marked on your map, and you can freely teleport to the event whenever you feel like bullying some hilichurl. In the center of the arena you will notice a combat marker, same as the ones found out exploring the world. Interact with it to bring up the actual interface for Contending Tides.

You will see a couple of things here. First, on the left, is the complete list of challenges that will appear during Contending Tides, as well as how long until they unlock if they are still inaccessible. On the right are the rewards per difficult, and above this portion is the description for the challenge.

Read this description carefully, since it describes the modifiers you’ll encounter during the challenge, and how they will work. In the example above – “Welcome to Easy Mode” – you’ll gain an attack bonus while standing in the aura within the arena. You’ll also unleash powerful shockwaves within the aura if you have a certain amount of stamina. Use these buffs to overcome the challenge!

If you’d like to know the more granular details for the challenge you are about to face, click on “Stage Details” at the bottom. This will bring up not only the exact details for the modifiers listed in the description, but will list all of the enemies that will appear. Use this information to build your party for success.

Once you are ready to roll select “Choose Difficulty” to get going. There are three difficulties on offer – Normal, Hard, and Extreme – and each will have three completion criteria listed at the bottom. All three must be cleared to beat the challenge.

Additionally, your World Level will decide what the levels for each difficulty are. Changing your World Level, however, will not change the levels attached to each difficulty, so if you have the ability to increase your World Level maybe hold off until the event is over.

Once within the Contending Tides challenge in Genshin Impact you will have a set amount of time to clear out all the enemies and to complete the three completion criteria for your selected difficulty. Utilize the special modifiers to your advantage, and be sure to send in a team that is well-equipped for a brawl. Furthermore, don’t forget to have food on-hand to heal any wounded characters (especially on Extreme difficulty, where losing a single character will lead to failure).

You have roughly nine days to clear seven challenges, so you will want to keep up with Genshin Impact this next week if you plan to grab at least all the Primogems on offer. Time to kick some butt, Traveler.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.