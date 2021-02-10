Genshin Impact – How to Craft Xiao Lanterns

The Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact has a few bespoke portions to it, and you’ll need to craft Xiao Lanterns to participate in two of them. Thankfully, these are not near as cosmic to create as I initially feared, and you should farm up plenty of the requisite materials just by playing the game as you normally would. So, what are the materials needed to make Xiao Lanterns, and how do you acquire them?

Xiao Lanterns in Genshin Impact are crafted with Lantern Fiber, Wick Material, and a Plaustrite Shard.

There are three unique materials needed to craft Xiao Lanterns in Genshin Impact, and each drops from a specific set of sources. These are all found from items and enemies commonly encountered while playing Genshin Impact, so you won’t have to go too far out of your way to earn each. Let’s break down each material and where to find them:

Lantern Fiber Obtained from harvestable plants (berries, mint, sweet flower, etc.).

Wick Material Obtained from hilichurl-type enemies and Fatui elites. Fatui elites are the Pyro Agent and Cicin Mage, so the other Fatui skirmishers don’t count.

Plaustrite Shard Obtained from harvestable ores, Geovishap Hatchlings, Geovishaps, and Stonehide Lawachurls.



These three materials have a chance to drop, so they aren’t guaranteed. You may have to do some light farming if you want to craft a stockpile of Xiao Lanterns for the Lantern Rite event, but you shouldn’t have any issue grabbing a bunch of these materials while completing your Genshin Impact Daily Commissions. You’ll probably grab a bunch of Lantern Fiber, Wick Material, and Plaustrite Shards just by completing your Lantern Rite Tales side quests, which is a win. Bear in mind that Xiao Lanterns used in Theater Mechanicus are spent whether you succeed or fail, so you may want to have quite a few on hand when trying a new challenge, difficulty, or stage.

Xiao Lanterns are crafted at the Alchemy Table in Genshin Impact, and you only need one Lantern Fiber, Wick Material, and Plaustrite Shard to create a single Xiao Lantern. They also cost 50 Mora to craft, but that shouldn’t be too much of an issue for the majority of players (a single lay line should net you enough Mora to cover the entire event).