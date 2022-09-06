Among the many new 4-star weapons that debuted together with Genshin Impact‘s latest patch, which also featured the debut of the region of Sumeru, the Forest Regalia Claymore sets itself apart as one of the handiest, thanks to its ability to offer energy Recharge while also providing your chosen DPS with a healthy amount of Elemental Mastery. But, in order to get their hands on the new Claymore, players will need to first acquire its Blueprint (Diagram). But how can you do that? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to get the Forest Regalia Claymore Crafting Blueprint on Genshin Impact.

How to Get the Forest Regalia Claymore Crafting Blueprint on Genshin Impact

You can get the Forest Regalia Claymore Crafting Blueprint, Tale of the Forest King, in Genshin Impact by buying the item from Aravinay in exchange for a copy of the Stories of You and the Aranara quest item. You will be able to unlock the ability to interact and shop with the NPC by first triggering the Aranyaka World Quest series and then fully unlocking the Vanarana area of the map. Once you reach the area, Aravinay will be located directly in front of the Tree of Dreams.

After getting the diagram, you will then be able to craft the claymore by exchanging a Midlander Claymore Billet, 50 Crystal Chunks, 50 White Iron Chunks, and 500 Mora for it at any blacksmith or forge in Teyvat.

To recap, here’s how to get the Forest Regalia blueprint and craft the Claymore in Genshin Impact:

Fully unlock the Vanarana area. Which can be done by reaching the Dream Nursery portion of the Aranyaka World Quest series.

Go to the area located in front of the Tree of Dreams.

Exchange a Tales of the Anarana for the Tale of the Forest King Diagram.

Use the Diagram to unlock the ability to forge the weapon.

Go to either a forge or to a blacksmith.

Exchange a Midlander Claymore Billet, 50 Crystal Chunks, 50 White Iron Chunks, and 500 Mora for the Claymore.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2022