Genshin Impact‘s new Sumeru region features a wide array of new mechanics, which includes a new offering system, where players can, in a fashion similar to Dragonspine’s Frostbearing Tree and the Grand Narukami Shrine’s Sacred Sakura, offer Dendro Sigils to the Tree of Dreams in order to get some great rewards, such as Midlander Billets, Acquaint, and Intertwined Fates, among much more. But how can you unlock the mechanic, and more importantly, where is the Tree of Dreams located? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s where to find and how to unlock the Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact.

Where to Find and How to Unlock the Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact

In order to unlock the Three of Dreams in Genshin Impact, you need to first trigger the Aranyaka World Quest Series, which you can do by heading to the Teleport Waypoint located west of Gandharva Ville and then heading to the exclamation point in the minimap.

After triggering the questline, you need to play it until you you reach the ”The World of Anarana” quest. Once the quest is triggered, you just need to interact with the Vanarana Statue of the Seven and then continue playing until you unlock the ”Children of the Forest Quest”. Now that the quest is unlocked, you just need to open the Quests tab, and then select the Trees and Dreams quest, which would have become available. To unlock the Three of Dreams, you just need to head to the marked location and interact with the tree there.

To recap, here’s how to unlock the Tree of Dreams, Vanarana in Genshin Impact:

Trigger the Aranyaka World Quest Series.

Play through until you are able to unlock the Vanarana Statue of the Seven.

Continue the questline until you unlock the Children of the Forest Quest.

Go to Quests.

Select the Trees and Dreams quest.

Go to the marked location and interact with the three to unlock it.

How to Claim The Tower of Dreams Rewards

Once unlocked, you just need to interact with the tree and offer the necessary Dendro Sigils to level it up and claim its corresponding. rewards.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on August 26th, 2022