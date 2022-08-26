Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0 is here, allowing players the chance to not only explore the many secrets and treasures hidden within the nation of Sumeru but also get their hands on new artifacts and craft a wide array of different weapons, all of which can be crafted by making use of Midlander Billets. But how can you get Midlander Billets on Genshin Impact? Now, to answer that and more, here’s how to get Midlander Billets in Genshin Impact.

How to Get Midlander Billets in Genshin Impact

Differently from the Northlander Billets introduced in the game’s version 1.0, you cannot get Midlander Billets from boss fights against weekly bosses, instead, apart from the ones available as rewards from the Tree of Dreams, you can only acquire Midlander Billets by going to an alchemy bench and then expending one Northlander Billet of a said type and 2 Dream Solvents to get a Midlander variant of the same type.

With that said, you can make use of a Midlander Sword Billet to craft the Sapwood Blade 4-star sword, while using the Claymore, Polearm, Catalyst, and Bow ones will allow you to craft the 4-star weapons Forest Regalia, Moonpiercer, Fruit of Fulfillment, and King’s Squire respectively.

To recap. here’s how to get each type of Midlander Billet in Genshin Impact:

Midlander Polearm Billet: Can be acquired by converting a Northlander Polearm Billet and two Dream Solvents at the Alchemy Bench.

Can be acquired by converting a Northlander Polearm Billet and two Dream Solvents at the Alchemy Bench. Midlander Sword Billet: Can be acquired by converting a Northlander Sword Billet and two Dream solvents at the Alchemy Bench. One can be acquired by leveling up the Tree of Dreams to level 4.

