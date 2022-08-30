Genshin Impact: All 5 Stories of You and the Aranara Locations

Stories of You are a series of documents acquired as players navigate their way through the Sumeru questlines of Genshin Impact. The game has added an array of activities and domains to hold player intrigue as they explore the newly added rainforest landscapes. A point of intrigue is the forest people, miniature cabbage-like creatures called the Aranaras. A lot of important avenues of obtaining rewards involve helping these entities and completing their questlines, ranging from the Tree of Dreams to the thing that Stories of You factors into, 4-star craftable weapons.

How to get Stories of You in Genshin Impact

All the documents are acquired as a part of the Aranyaka world quest series, so players won’t be finding them in chests out in the open world of Genshin Impact. There are five documents in total, and they are given out as rewards from the world quest chains that players complete as a part of the over-branching Aranyaka questline. Players can begin the Aranyaka world quest by helping Rana out in the Avidya Forest after completing the Gandharva Ville portions of the Sumeru Archon Quest, kickstarting the entire process.

Specifically, the item Stories of You are given out after completing the following world quests, each belonging to different sub-sections of world quests that the player can complete after reaching part II of the Aranyaka world quest series, The Dream Nursery. The quest they correspond with are as follows:

Dream Nursery Aranyaka Part II – The World of Aranara. Agnihotra Sutra – The Final Chapter Varuna Gatha – A Prayer for Rain of the Fecund Lands. Vimana Agama – Vimana Agama: Dev Delver Chapter Aranyaka: Part IV In the End, the Forest Will Remember – Hello, “Thank You,” and the Final “Goodbye”

Players will get one Stories of You after starting Part II of the Aranyaka questline, three from completing the quest chain Agnihotra Sutra, Varuna Gatha, Vimana Agama, and the final one from completing the Aranyaka questline entirely, which entails doing the three previously mentioned quest chains and other world quests that are required to make progress with the Aranara narrative.

For players having difficulties finding Rana to start the initial Aranyaka questline or the NPCs that need to be encountered to commence Agnihotra Sutra, Varuna Gatha, and Vimana Agama. They are as circled on the map below:

Red Circle – Rana

Yellow Circle – NPC for Agnihotra Sutra

Lilac Circle – NPC for Varuna Gatha

Blue Circle – NPC for Vimana Agama

Players shouldn’t go searching for the other NPCs until they’ve encountered Rana and finished part I of the Aranyaka storyline, as they wouldn’t spawn in the overworld until the player’s commenced Part II. Exclamation marks will show up on the HUD to indicate that the player’s in the right place if players want to be sure they’ve encountered the NPCs for the world quest. Follow the quest prompts for each questlines and finish them to get the corresponding Stories of You documents needed to exchange for craftable weapon blueprints at the Aranara NPC by the Tree of Dreams in Vanarana.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on August 30th, 2022