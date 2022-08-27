Genshin Impact: How to Craft all the Sumeru 4-star Weapons

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0 is here, bringing to players not only the new and massive region of Sumeru but also a new set of playable characters, artifacts, and of course, weapons, which includes not only a new 5-star bow but also 5 new craftable Sumeru-themed 4-star weapons, all focused on increasing its wielder’s and your team’s overall reaction damage. But how can you craft each of the new weapons?

Genshin Impact: How to Unlock and Craft all the Sumeru 4-star Weapons

Similarly to the Inazuma set of craftable weapons, the Sumeru 4-stars, Sapwood Blade (Sword), Forest Regalia (Claymore), Moonpiercer (Polearm), King’s Squire (Bow), and Fruit of Fulfillment (Catalyst) will not be available automatically, as players will need to finish a specific quest in order to be able to unlock their diagrams.

With that said, differently from their Inazuma counterparts, all of the Sumeru weapon diagrams can be obtained by exchanging a selected item, in this case, a copy of the Stories of You and the Aranara quest item, with an NPC called Aravinay. Aravinay will be located in front of the Tree of Dreams. Once you get your desired diagram, you will be able to craft any of the weapons by going to a forge or blacksmith and then expending a Midlander Billet of the said type, as well as 50 Crystal Chunks, 50 White Iron Chunks, and 500 Mora.

How to Get Stories of You and the Aranara in Genshin Impact

Currently, you can get a total of 5 Stories of You and the Aranara on Genshin Impact, as you will be rewarded with two during the Aranyaka World Quest Series, as well as with 3 by taking part in the Vimana Agama, Varuna Gatha, and Agnihotra Sutra World Quest Series.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.