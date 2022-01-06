Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is already here and players are already diving into the underwater land of Enkanomiya, which features a good amount of new world quests, each revealing more of the dark secrets lurking around its many shadows. With that said, to complete the final part of the world quest ”The Phaethons’ Syrtos”, players need to obtain the Divine Bridle. We will now tell you how to get the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact:

How to Get the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact

You can get the Divine Bridle in Genshin impact’s version 2.4 by completing the world quest ”Hyperion’s Dirge”, which can be triggered by lighting up the two torches located below the main pillar of the Dainichi Mikoshi, and then talking to Aberaku, the NPC inside the hidden room. The area is guarded by 2 Ruin Guards. It is also good to point out that he will only show up at ”night”. After talking to him, he will ask you to gather three stores, the Offering Stone Of The Narrows, the Offering Stone Of The Temple, and the Offering Stone Of The Serpent’s Heart, which must then be placed in the three pillars behind him.

You can get each stone by talking to Aberaku in three different locations, each featured in the offering’s name. You can find the Offering Stone Of The Narrows west of the third Waypoint. The Offering Stone Of The Temple can be found in the area between the pool and the waypoint located at the center of the area. Last but not least, you can get the Offering Stone Of The Serpent’s Heart north of the area’s south waypoint. To summon Aberaku in each location you need to unlock all the sigils around the circular area. After he appears, talk to him and complete the battle challenge. Upon completing each challenge you will get an Offering Stone. You can check out the exact location of each Offering Stone in the image below:

After getting all the stones, place them and then enter the portal, which will take you to the top of the Dainichi Mikoshi. Once there, talk to Aberaku to get the Divine Bridle. To recap, here’s how to get the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact:

Go to the Dainichi Mikoshi and head to the hidden room.

Talk to Aberaku.

Get the Offering Stone Of The Narrows, the Offering Stone Of The Temple, and the Offering Stone Of The Serpent’s Heart.

Place all three stones in their specific altars.

Enter the portal.

Meet Aberaku at the top of the Dainichi Mikoshi.

Get the Divine Bridle.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2022