Genshin Impact – How to Unlock Dragonspine

Dragonspine is the first new zone to be introduced to the realm of Teyvat in Genshin Impact, and it’s dense with secrets. There’s been some confusion as to whether or not the zone is locked behind your Adventure Rank, and I’ve gone ahead and done some digging to see for myself. Turns out entering Dragonspine is the easy part.

You can enter Dragonspine regardless of your Adventure Rank, but the Story and Event are locked off.

Don’t let the fog-of-war masking Dragonspine on the map fool you: you can brave the frosty peak whenever you feel ready to do so. There’s nothing stopping you from stepping foot within the zone and making your way up to the Statue of the Seven, which will reveal the entire zone once you interact with it. The Sheer Cold mechanic will certainly slow you down, so be sure to have a Pyro character who can light the various torches and campfires on hand.

While you may be able to enter Dragonspine at any Adventure Rank, you can’t pick up the quests until you are at least Adventure Rank 20, and that’s only during the event that ends January 5th. After that you will need to reach Adventure Rank 40 and use a Story Key to access the Albedo Dragonspine story quest. The world quests will become accessible at Adventure Rank 20 at the base camp below the mountain, however, so you can still tackle those and solve the secrets of Dragonspine in Genshin Impact.

One finale note: the Festering Desire sword is a part of the Chalk Prince and the Dragon event, so if you miss out and enter Dragonspine after January 5th you’ll have to wait to collect it. There are plenty of other potent 4-star weapons in the zone, so you won’t have to waste your Primogems on the weapon banner in Genshin Impact to collect a shiny new weapon. These can be found by completing secrets in Dragonspine, so your Adventure Rank will not matter if these tools of battle are what you seek.