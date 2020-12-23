Genshin Impact – Version 1.2 New Weapons and Artifacts

Genshin Impact Version 1.2 adds a variety of new weapons and Artifacts for Travelers and friends to wield. The 5-star is a banner pull, but all the other weapons can be earned in the new Dragonspine zone. The Festering Desire sword is a part of the new The Chalk Prince and the Dragon event, and the two Artifact sets can be found within the new Domain, Peak of Vindagnyr.

Below is the full list of new weapons and Artifacts being added in Genshin Impact Version 1.2.

Genshin Impact Version 1.2 Weapons and Artifacts

New Weapons

Summit Shaper (5-Star Sword)

A symbol of a legendary pact, this sharp blade once cut off the peak of a mountain.

How to Obtain While the event wish “Epitome Invocation” is available, the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Summit Shaper (Sword) will get a huge drop-rate boost!

Weapon Details Increases wielder’s Shield Strength (when the wielder is on the field, any currently active shield absorbs an additional amount of DMG). On hit, gives an ATK boost (max 5 stacks). When under the protection of a shield, the ATK boost effect is increased.



Festering Desire (4-Star Sword)

A creepy straight sword that almost seems to yearn for life. It drips with a shriveling venom that could even corrupt a mighty dragon.

How to Obtain Complete the Story Quest “Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act I” and the Event Quest “Festering Desire” to receive the exclusive sword, Festering Desire!

Weapon Details Equipping the Festering Desire increases the DMG and CRIT Rate of Elemental Skills.



The character who equips the Festering Desire during “The Chalk Prince and the Dragon” event will receive special buffs in the Dragonspine area.

1. The character who equips this weapon during the event gains bonus DMG dealt via Scarlet Quartzes. They also deal additional CRIT DMG to enemies in the Dragonspine area.

2. The character who equips this weapon during the event will accumulate Sheer Cold at a slower rate. They also gain bonus CRIT Rate against enemies in the Dragonspine area.

3. The person who equips this weapon during the event will deal more DMG to enemies in the Dragonspine area.

The weapons Snow-Tombed Starsilver (Claymore), Dragonspine Spear (Polearm), and Frostbearer (Catalyst) can be earned from exploration and other activities within the Dragonspine area.

Snow-Tombed Starsilver (4-Star Claymore)

An ancient greatsword that was stored between frescoes. Forged from Starsilver, it has the power to cleave through ice and snow.

How to Obtain When exploring in Dragonspine, fulfill certain criteria to obtain the weapon Snow-Tombed Starsilver and unlock its forging blueprint.

Weapon Effects Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle on them, dealing AoE Physical DMG. Opponents affected by Cryo are dealt further DMG. Can only occur once in a specified period.



Dragonspine Spear (4-Star Polearm)

A spear created from the fang of a dragon. It is oddly warm to the touch.

How to Obtain While exploring Wyrmrest Valley, you can collect Strange Teeth. This will unlock “The Festering Fang” World Quest. Complete this quest to obtain the polearm Dragonspine Spear and unlock its forging blueprint.

Weapon Effects Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle on them, dealing AoE Physical DMG. Opponents affected by Cryo are dealt further DMG. Can only occur once in a specified period.



Frostbearer (4-Star Catalyst)

A fruit that possesses a strange, frosty will. A faint sense of agony emanates from it.

How to Obtain Once the Frostbearing Tree has reached Lv. 10, Travelers will be awarded a blueprint for forging Frostbearer.

Weapon Effects Hitting an opponent with Normal and Charged Attacks has a chance of forming and dropping an Everfrost Icicle on them, dealing AoE Physical DMG. Opponents affected by Cryo are dealt further DMG. Can only occur once in a specified period.



New Artifacts

How to Obtain Speak to Iris at the Dragonspine encampment to take up the quest “In the Mountains.” Complete this quest to unlock an all-new Domain at Dragonspine’s summit known as the Peak of Vindagnyr. Challenge this Domain to receive the new artifact sets.



Blizzard Strayer (4–5 Stars)

Effect Overview 2-Piece Set: Receive a Cryo DMG Bonus. 4-Piece Set: Increased CRIT Rate when attacking enemies affected by Cryo. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased further.



Heart of Depth (4–5 Stars)