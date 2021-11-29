Genshin Impact Ocean-Hued Clam: Best Characters, Stats, and How to Obtain

Mihoyo has recently released their version 2.3 update for Genshin Impact, which includes a slew of new content and features include new story quests, new events, new enemies, and more. It also included a challenge domain, and along with a new set of artifacts to obtain. One of those new artifacts is called “Ocean-Hued Clam”, which has the power to turn a character’s ability to heal into raw physical damage, essentially turning any healing character into a sub-DPS machine. Even with a few lucky stats and good team composition, it’s possible to even turn your healer into a main-DPS hero, too.

In this guide, we’ll cover the finer details regarding the new Ocean-Hued Clam set, like how to get it, what stats players should prioritize and which characters will benefit the most from this set.

Where and How to Obtain Ocean-Hued Clam Artifacts

In order to farm for this new artifact set, players will have to visit the region of Inazuma. More specifically, players will have to reach Seirai Island in order to access the domain known as “Slumbering Court”. This domain doesn’t have any other prerequisites quests to complete, so players will just need to reach the doors in order to unlock it. Once inside, players will have to battle against several Thundercraven Wolfhounds and Mitachurls. This domain calls for the use of powerful electro and hydro characters, as the electro element will gain a 40% damage boost, and combining it with hydro reactions will cause a chain lighting effect that will make quick work of all the enemies on the field. Clear these enemies as effectively as possible and claim your rewards.

Ocean-Hued Clam Set Artifacts

This new artifact set for Genshin Impact is quite unique, as it will upgrade your healing characters to be able to deal some respectful damage on the field. With this set, wearing the two-piece set will grant the character 15% increased healing effectiveness, which isn’t too special. But the four-piece set is where things get interesting: When the character equipping this artifact set heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for three seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing. At the end of the duration, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode, dealing damage to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing. Only one Sea-Dyed Foam can be produced every 3.5 seconds while being active at a time, and Sea-Dyed Foam can accumulate up to 30,000 HP.

To put it simply: healers can build up damage into the Sea-Dyed From and unleash it as physical damage once the Sea-Dyed Foam expires, dealing up to 30,000 damage to surrounding enemies. While it is limited to releasing physical damage, it is fairly easy to trigger this on the field, as all of your party members can contribute to building up the Sea-Dyed Foam, so players won’t have to come up with different strategies or team compositions to get the most of this set.

The stats that players will want to look out for when farming this set will mostly depend on the character you will be equipping them on, and at the time of this article, there are three characters that will benefit from this artifact set the most.

Best Characters for Ocean-Hued Clam Artifacts

The characters that will benefit from this set the most will include all of your characters that are designed for healing your team as much as possible. These characters will include Barbara, Qiqi, and Kokomi. While there are plenty of other characters that can heal in combat, such as Bennett, Diona, Noelle, and more, all of these characters can only perform healing after activating their elemental burst, rather than their elemental skill or normal attacks like dedicated healers can. Because of this limitation, it’s much better to stick with the three main healers that have been mentioned, as they will gain the most out of this set, while other characters can assist with their own healing when building up the Sea-Dyed Foam.

Baraba: While using this set equipped on Baraba, building up damage is very easy, because she can heal teammates while her elemental skill “Melody Loop” is active, as well as using her elemental burst. Finding the right stats to use this set on her is also fairly straightforward, as you’ll want to find HP% on the Sands and Goblet artifact. Since HP% does not appear on circlet artifacts, finding a Healing Bonus stat instead can help in a pinch. Max out Baraba’s HP as high as possible for the best results. With Baraba’s weapon, “Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers” or “Prototype Amber” will be very useful, as they both can increase Baraba’s Max HP.

Qiqi: Building up Qiqi with this set is a little different compared to Baraba, as Qiqi’s ability to heal teammates is reliant on her damage output. With her elemental skill “Helard of Frost” active, Qiqi can heal teammates by attacking enemies, and the amount of healing she can perform scales off of her ATK stat. Because of this, it’s far better to build Qiqi as if she was your main damage dealer, so looking for ATK% on Sands, Physical Damage Bonus on Goblet, and Crit Rate % on Circlet will work nicely. Any swords such as “Sacrificial Sword” or “Skyward Blade” will work wonders on Qiqi, as they both increase her energy recharge stat, allowing her to perform her elemental burst more often, thus giving more opportunities to heal teammates.

Kokomi: With a playstyle that is quite similar to Baraba’s, building up Kokomi with this set will mostly be the same. While using her elemental skill “Kurage’s Wrath”, she can summon a Bake-Kurage that can damage enemies and heal teammates. Her elemental burst works very similar to Baraba’s Melody Loop, allowing Kokomi to heal teammates with her normal and charged attacks which are based on her Max HP. So, finding HP% on the Sands and Goblet artifact, along with a Healing Bonus stat on the circlet will work out very well in her favor. For Kokomi’s weapon “Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers” or “Prototype Amber” will also work well with her, for the same reasons as Baraba.

Overall, this new artifact set brings a lot of new potential to the current healing characters in Genshin Impact, as well as providing a brighter future for healing characters in the future. While this set won’t turn most of your healers into DPS demons like Eula or Hu Tao, the damage output is very respectable and will help in a pitch when it comes to battling in the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.