Genshin Impact Teapot Salesman Inventory (April 30th – May 2nd)

The Teapot Salesman in Genshin Impact will visit your housing realm every weekend, and they bring with them a rotating selection of furnishings for you to purchase with Realm Currency. They’re not hard to find and they don’t hide in random places (unlike a different, more tentacled weekly vendor from another game), so all you have to do is pop into your Serenitea Pot to see what they have on offer. The Teapot Salesman appears Friday and leaves Sunday evening (or to be more precise, after the daily reset rolls the game over to Monday).

Genshin Impact Teapot Salesman Inventory for the weekend of April 30th to May 2nd.

This weekend the Teapot Salesman has four goods on offer, and you’ll need 680 Realm Currency to purchase everything. Realm Currency is earned passively over time, and the amount earned per hour increases as you clear certain Adeptal Energy thresholds (which itself is increased by placing down furnishings in your teapot). Be sure to grab your Realm Currency from Tubby via the Trust menu before visiting the Teapot Salesman.

The Salesman can be identified on your map via the Yellow-marked teapot. Simply run up and interact with them to browse their wares. This week the Teapot Salesman in Genshin Impact has these four items for sale:

1x Forest-Patrol Hound (1) 100 Realm Currency

1x Northland Cat (1) 100 Realm Currency

6x Sub-Space Boulder: Rocky Bulwark (1) 40 Realm Currency 240 Total

6x Sub-Space Boulder: Palace Steps (1) 40 Realm Currency 240 Total



The two “pets” can be set outside, but they tend to clip through items. It’s easier to find an ideal location for them within your actual lodging within the teapot, and they will wander about near where you placed them. The boulders can be used to decorate the exterior of your teapot housing, to include building caves and multiple tiers of geometry.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.