Genshin Impact Troublesome Work Quest Guide – Best Gifts for Lisa

One of the quests you’ll run into in Genshin Impact is called Troublesome Work, and it’s filled with a surprising amount of choices. Most of these revolve around choosing the best gifts for Lisa, although they don’t have too much of an impact on the final outcome of the quest. Still, it’s better to do well than to just guess and get all the answers wrong, so we’ve got your back with all the best gifts to choose for Lisa in Genshin Impact. Here’s how to finish the Troublesome Work quest.

Troublesome Work – Best Gifts for Lisa

To start the quest, find Lisa in the Knights of Favonius Headquarters. From there, you’ll head to the Souvenir Shop. You’ll need to choose a gift for Lisa. There are a few options to choose from, but the best option is the Ragged Old Scroll given Lisa’s job as a librarian.

Next, go to the nearby restaurant and meet with the waitress named Sara. Just like before, you’ll need to choose a dish that Lisa likes. You can speak to Lisa to get some more information, but the best option is the Radish Veggie Soup.

After leaving the restaurant, your last stop is the flower shop where you’ll meet a girl named Donna. The best flower to choose for Lisa is the Cecelia. After picking the final gift, you’ll hear that the borrowed book has been stolen and move onto the next part of the quest.

Lost Book

This part of the quest is much more straightforward than the last. Use the elemental sight ability (detective vision) to find the purple elemental energy marks on the ground nearby. These marks form a trail that will lead you to your objective. They’ll take you out of Monstadt and into the wild, eventually leading you to a secret entrance to a dungeon called the Abyss Mage Stronghold.

There’s a boss fight with the Abyss Mage Emery at the end of the dungeon, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. The boss is Cryo based, so use Amber’s Pyro attacks or Lisa’s Electro attacks to make quick work of the fight. After defeating the boss, open the treasure chest in the newly-opened room and exit the dungeon. Return to Lisa in the Monstadt library and take the Teyvat Travel Guide off the nearby bookshelf to complete the quest.