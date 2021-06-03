Genshin Impact Version 1.6 Banners and Featured Characters

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 will have two featured character banners for Traveler’s to pull from. The first is a rerun of a 5-star character who first appeared last year, while the second will debut the next 5-star (who happens to be the first playable character from Inazuma). So, who are the featured characters in the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 banners?

The featured characters in the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 banners are Klee and Kazuha.

Currently we know Klee and Kazuha are the featured 5-star characters in the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 banners. The first banner will kick-off with Klee, since the Midsummer Island Adventure event stars the explosion-obsessed child. After, Kazuha will take her place, debuting alongside the new Archon quest he features heavily in.

We do have a few leaks concerning the featured 4-star characters in the Version 1.6 banners, but do take this information with a grain of salt. The source of the leaks has been on the money in the past, but it never hurts to retain some skepticism. The rumored featured 4-star characters for the Version 1.6 Klee banner are Fischl, Sucrose, and Barbara. As for Kazuha, his rumored 4-star featured characters are Rosaria, Bennett, and Razor.

Kazuha, the new 5-star character coming to Genshin Impact in Version 1.6, is a wandering samurai from the isolationist nation/island of Inazuma. He wields a sword and an Anemo vision to control the battlefield. Per a press release from miHoYo, Kazuha’s, “Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can not only deal Anemo damage and effectively control enemies, but also deal additional elemental damage if they come into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro. At the same time, by triggering a Swirl reaction, Kazuha can further buff his teammates with an Elemental Damage Bonus for their corresponding Element.” So, pretty standard Anemo stuff on paper, but I’m sure our build guide will have more to say on his skills when it drops around the time his banner does.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.

- This article was updated on:June 3rd, 2021