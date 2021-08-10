Genshin Impact: When Does the Yoimiya Banner Release?

Many fans of Genshin Impact have been wondering when Yoimiya, a character added in the 2.0 update, will be available to pull through her banner. Currently, Ayaka is the banner at the moment, being one of the first Genshin Impact version 2.0 banners. Luckily, Mihiyo has provided a release date for Yoimiya, which will be the next banner for Genshin Impact.

The next banner for Genshin Impact, featuring Yoimiya, is set to release tomorrow, on August 10th. The banner is titled “Tapestry of Golden Flames”, and will run for 3 weeks, which should hopefully give players enough time to pull her. Sayu, Diona, and Xinyan will all be boosted as a part of this Event Wish, so players looking to get those 4-star characters should prepare to stock up primogems. The banner will be released on August 10th at 5:00 PM Central Time. It will end on August 31st, lasting a total of three weeks, leaving at 1:59 PM Central Time. A character demo was released for the character earlier this week, which is available to view right down below.

More characters will follow Yoimiya as a featured banner, with the next one most likely being the Raiden Shogun herself, Baal. She was introduced in 2.0 in the story, but as for how we will not spoil for players who might not have gotten that far yet. Other characters introduced in 2.0 will most likely get banners at some point in the future as well. Version 2.1 is not really all that far, and with it, we will absolutely see new characters join the world of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and iOS & Android. A Nintendo Switch version is planned to release in the future, but no details have been given since the announcement of it. Check out all of our Genshim Impact guides right here, which are updated regularly as content is dropped.