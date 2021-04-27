Genshin Impact Zhongli Rerun Banner Dates and Featured Characters

Zhongli returns to Genshin Impact in his first banner rerun, and travelers are likely eager to bring this Geo Daddy home. (yes, that is his nickname; I don’t make the rules). Alongside Zhongli is the newest 4-star in Genshin Impact, Yanfei, a legal advisor in Liyue Harbor. Yanfei is also an adept catalyst-wielder capable of setting the world aflame thanks to her Pyro Vision.

The Zhongli “Gentry of Hermitage” Rerun Banner in Genshin Impact runs from April 27th until May 18th.

The Zhongli rerun banner in Genshin Impact will run from April 27th (at least in the U.S. when the servers come back online for Version 1.5), until May 18th. The Geo powerhouse will be available until his rerun banner end, after which he’ll cease to be available.

The same can’t be said of the new 4-star Yanfei, who is one of the featured 4-stars in the “Gentry of Hermitage” banner rerun. Once the banner ends she’ll be added to the standard “Wanderlust Invocation” banner, but that means you’ll have a harder time grabbing her since that banner has a much larger pool of characters to pull from.

The other two featured 4-stars in the Zhongli banner rerun in Genshin Impact are Diona and Noelle. Both characters are excellent additions to your roster if you don’t already have them, though Noelle is easily pulled from the beginner banner, and the upcoming Energy Amplifier Initiation event will feature Diona as a possible reward.

In short, duplicate Diona’s and Noelle’s are great to have, but you’ll likely be gunning for either Zhongli or Yanfei. Zhongli will have the usual 0.6% rate-up during his rerun banner, though you’ll have a 50/50 shot to grab him on your 90th pull. If you don’t get him on pull 90, or if you have already cleared your mid-pity, you will get him from pull 180. That’s . . . pricey, to say the least, so please spend responsibly.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.