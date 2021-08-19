Ghost of Tsushima: How to Start Iki Island Expansion

The Iki Island expansion is the star of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and here’s how to start it. You can’t access the DLC until you reach a certain point in the main story, and you will be stuck on the island until you reach a certain point in the expansion. Thankfully though, unlocking the expansion is quite simple and only takes a few minutes as long as you’re far enough in the main story. Here’s how to start the Iki Island expansion in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

How to Start the Iki Island Expansion in Ghost of Tsushima

To start the Iki Island expansion, you must first reach Act 2 of the main Ghost of Tsushima story. Once you arrive in the Toyotama region at the beginning of Act 2, you can head to Iki Island whenever you like. Once you’ve reached this point, press Options and navigate to your Journal. Find “Tales of Iki” and track the first quest called “Journey into the Past.” This is the quest that takes you to Iki.

Journey into the Past tasks you with investigating a settlement that has met a disturbing fate. It’s located on the coast of Toyotama. Once you arrive, you’ll have to inspect the environment and deal with some Mongols. You’ll also be introduced to Shamans, which are a new enemy type featured in the expansion.

After clearing the Mongols, you’ll learn that they came from Iki Island and follow someone called the Eagle. Now, you’ll be able to visit Iki and start the DLC. Once you leave for Iki Island, you won’t be able to return until you clear most of the story missions for the expansion. The Iki Island DLC only lasts a few hours though, so you shouldn’t be separated from Tsushima for too long.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available now on PS4 and PS5.