Ghost of Tsushima: Legends – Assassin Techniques Guide

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends may allow an extra three players to join the battle, but that doesn’t make the co-op mode any less challenging than the single player campaign. Ensuring group diversity and proper class skill utilization is key in overcoming the Mongol presence and supernatural entities.

The Assassin is one of four available classes. While all classes can sneak up and dispatch enemies, the Assassin thrives here. The name of the game is big single target damage that can be dished out without being seen. The Assassin isn’t a complete lone wolf, however. The class can be built to accommodate better team synergy, as well as multi-target elimination.

Assassin Techniques

Name Type Rank Unlock Resolve Cost/Base Cooldown Description Shadow Strike Ultimate N/A 3 Resolve Enter the shadows and strike enemies from a distance Toxic Vanish Class Ability 1 62 Seconds Vanish in a cloud of poison smoke that deals Stagger damage to nearby enemies Group Vanish Class Ability 10 50 Seconds Vanish along with nearby allies Critical Hit Perk 1 2 N/A Inflict 30% more damage during assassinations Super Strike Perk 1 7 1 Resolve Perform a stronger Stealth Attack dealing 2x normal damage Assassin Unleashed Perk 1 14 N/A Decrease class ability cooldowns by 15% Experienced Assassin Perk 2 3 N/A Stealth attacks are faster and quieter Light Step Perk 2 9 N/A You are silent when running Opportunist Perk 2 16 N/A Deals 50% bonus assassination damage to Staggered enemies Shadow Storm Perk 3 5 N/A Shadow Strike gains 2 extra strikes Chain Vanish Perk 3 11 N/A Successfully assassinating an enemy while vanished re-activates vanish and refreshes the duration Legendary Perk 3 18 N/A Increases the number of Legendary items you can equip by 1

*Note that only one perk can be slotted for each category: Perk 1, Perk 2, Perk 3

