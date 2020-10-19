Ghost of Tsushima: Legends – Assassin Techniques Guide

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends may allow an extra three players to join the battle, but that doesn’t make the co-op mode any less challenging than the single player campaign. Ensuring group diversity and proper class skill utilization is key in overcoming the Mongol presence and supernatural entities.
The Assassin is one of four available classes. While all classes can sneak up and dispatch enemies, the Assassin thrives here. The name of the game is big single target damage that can be dished out without being seen. The Assassin isn’t a complete lone wolf, however. The class can be built to accommodate better team synergy, as well as multi-target elimination.
Assassin Techniques
|Name
|Type
|Rank Unlock
|Resolve Cost/Base Cooldown
|Description
|Shadow Strike
|Ultimate
|N/A
|3 Resolve
|Enter the shadows and strike enemies from a distance
|Toxic Vanish
|Class Ability
|1
|62 Seconds
|Vanish in a cloud of poison smoke that deals Stagger damage to nearby enemies
|Group Vanish
|Class Ability
|10
|50 Seconds
|Vanish along with nearby allies
|Critical Hit
|Perk 1
|2
|N/A
|Inflict 30% more damage during assassinations
|Super Strike
|Perk 1
|7
|1 Resolve
|Perform a stronger Stealth Attack dealing 2x normal damage
|Assassin Unleashed
|Perk 1
|14
|N/A
|Decrease class ability cooldowns by 15%
|Experienced Assassin
|Perk 2
|3
|N/A
|Stealth attacks are faster and quieter
|Light Step
|Perk 2
|9
|N/A
|You are silent when running
|Opportunist
|Perk 2
|16
|N/A
|Deals 50% bonus assassination damage to Staggered enemies
|Shadow Storm
|Perk 3
|5
|N/A
|Shadow Strike gains 2 extra strikes
|Chain Vanish
|Perk 3
|11
|N/A
|Successfully assassinating an enemy while vanished re-activates vanish and refreshes the duration
|Legendary
|Perk 3
|18
|N/A
|Increases the number of Legendary items you can equip by 1
*Note that only one perk can be slotted for each category: Perk 1, Perk 2, Perk 3
If you are looking for a different play style, check out our guides for the Samurai, Hunter, and Ronin.