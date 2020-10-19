Ghost of Tsushima: Legends – Hunter Techniques Guide

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends may allow an extra three players to join the battle, but that doesn’t make the co-op mode any less challenging than the single player campaign. Ensuring group diversity and proper class skill utilization is key in overcoming the Mongol presence and supernatural entities.

The Hunter is one of four available classes. Similar to the Assassin, the Hunter is rarely seen by the enemy before the attack is commenced. The main difference is that the Hunter keeps a greater distance than the Assassin. Filling the role of sniper/scout, the Hunter controls the battlefield from afar, picking off enemies from the safety of cliffs and rooftops. If you enjoy surveying the battlefield for elevated advantage points, this is the class for you.

Hunter Techniques

Name Type Rank Unlock Resolve Cost/Base Cooldown Description Eye of Uchitsune Ultimate N/A 3 Resolve Target 3 enemies and fire a guaranteed headshot at each target Staggering Arrow Class Ability 1 55 Seconds Fire an arrow that stuns enemies in a small area Explosive Arrow Class Ability 10 50 Seconds Fire an arrow that explodes after a short delay Executioner Perk 1 2 N/A Increase headshot damage by 50% for targets within 12 meters Scent of Blood Perk 1 7 N/A Increase draw and reload speed by 100% for 30 seconds after attempting an assassination Hunter Unleashed Perk 1 14 N/A Decrease class ability cooldown by 15% Resupply Perk 2 3 1 Resolve Refill 30% of all ammo types Status Damage Perk 2 9 N/A Damage of status effects increased by 25% Piercing Arrow Perk 2 16 N/A Unlock Piercing Arrows for your bow that can penetrate shields Pinpoint Perk 3 5 N/A Body shots with the bow have a 50% chance to deal headshot damage All-Seeing Eye Perk 3 11 N/A Eye of Uchitsune can target 2 more enemies Legendary Perk 3 18 N/A Increases the number of Legendary items you can equip by 1

*Note that only one perk can be slotted for each category that has multiple options: Class Ability, Perk 1, Perk 2, Perk 3

If you are looking for a different play style, check out our guides for the Assassin, Samurai, and Ronin.