Ghost of Tsushima: Legends – Samurai Techniques Guide

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends may allow an extra three players to join the battle, but that doesn’t make the co-op mode any less challenging than the single player campaign. Ensuring group diversity and proper class skill utilization is key in overcoming the Mongol presence and supernatural entities.

The Samurai is one of four available classes. The Samurai resides on the frontlines, crossing swords face-to-face with the opposition. This class deals heavy damage, but it can also endure punishment from hostile onslaughts to a greater degree than the other characters. If you gravitate towards the tank role, you will feel at home with the Samurai.

Samurai Techniques

Name Type Rank Unlock Resolve Cost/Base Cooldown Description Hachiman’s Fury Ultimate N/A 3 Resolve Perform a series of lightning-fast strikes against a group of enemies Spirit Pull Class Ability 1 36 Seconds While active, your Spirit Pull passively siphons health from a nearby enemy Explosive Blade Class Ability 10 36 Seconds Melee attacks deal damaging explosions upon impact Defender Perk 1 2 N/A Increase base health by 25 Deep Strikes Perk 1 7 N/A Increase Melee damage by 10% Samurai Unleashed Perk 1 14 N/A Decrease class ability cooldown by 15% Lightning Reflexes Perk 2 3 N/A Parry incoming arrows while blocking Critical Defense Perk 2 9 N/A Increased parry and dodge window when at low health Resolve Increase Perk 2 16 N/A Increase max Resolve by 1 Heavenly Strikes Perk 3 5 1 Resolve Perform an unblockable quick strike Hachiman’s Frenzy Perk 3 11 N/A Hachiman’s Fury gains 2 extra strikes Legendary Perk 3 18 N/A Increases the number of Legendary items you can equip by 1

*Note that only one perk can be slotted for each category that has multiple options: Class Ability, Perk 1, Perk 2, Perk 3

If you are looking for a different play style, check out our guides for the Assassin, Hunter, and Ronin.